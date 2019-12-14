BOYS BASKETBALL | High Five! Walker's Jalen Cook explodes for season-high 40 points to lead Wildcats to their fifth-straight parish title

HOLDEN - With the curtain dropping on his final performance in the Livingston Parish Tournament, Walker High senior Jalen Cook wanted to exit with a show-stopping performance.
The LSU signee accomplished just that, while managing to achieve the ultimate objective of another team championship.
For starters Cook scored his team’s first 10 points, but with top-seeded Walker caught in a back-and-forth clash with third-seeded Denham Springs, he went into his own version of overdrive to create separation and sent the Wildcats on their way to a record-tying achievement.
Cook put together a torrid stretch in the final two minutes of the second quarter in Saturday’s championship game of the 35th Annual Livingston Parish Tournament, scoring 13 consecutive points in a 68-second span on his way to a 33-point first half and wound up with 40 overall, leading Walker past Denham Springs, 80-55, at Holden High School.
“This is probably the top I’ve ever done in that short amount of time,” said Cook.
Cook’s heroics kick-started Walker toward its fifth consecutive parish championship, leading the Wildcats to a 44-28 halftime lead that grew to a commanding 64-38 cushion after three quarters.
Walked tied Denham Springs (2000-04) for the most consecutive parish championships and provided the Wildcats with their seventh in school history, breaking a tie with Springfield and now only trails Denham Springs’ total of 13.
Moreover, Walker coach Anthony Schiro became the winningest coach in parish tournament history with his seventh title. In addition to the five straight titles, he also led Albany to the 2005 crown and Walker in 2010.
“It’s an honor,” Schiro said of his place atop the parish’s elite coaches. “They’ve had a lot of great coaches like (Springfield’s) Mark Erdey and (Denham Springs’) John Watson. To be in that category is just an honor.
“Winning the fifth one in a row, that’s the goal when we come here,” Schiro said. “We want to have a chance to win it every year. I couldn’t be prouder of the guys. We just want to keep the streak going as long as we can.”
Performances such as the herculean effort of Cook played a large part in Walker’s latest step to the winner’s circle.
Even with Cook’s opening 10-point salvo, Denham Springs (5-6) withstood that charge with balanced scoring and led 14-13 after the first quarter on Garrett Guillory’s put back after a missed free throw.
A three-point play from Cook at the 6:33 mark snapped a 15-all tie, a lead Walker maintained when Denham Springs experienced difficulty from the free throw line where they were 4-of-12 in the first half and wound up 12-of-29 overall.
“I thought in the first half we played 13 of the 16 minutes and it was that three-minute span where he just showed you why he’s such a good player,” Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero said of Cook. “He’s going play in the SEC. He can get to the rim on you, he can shoot it. It takes a big effort.
“I told our guys that last week we went 1-3 and we turned around this week and went 3-1,” Caballero said. “There were seven other teams that weren’t in this championship game. I’m extremely proud of my guys. We never quit.”
Cook scored his 20th point of the half with a driving layup and 3-pointer, propelling Walker to a 29-21 lead, only to have Denham Springs respond when Jordan Reams – the team’s leading scorer with 20 points – dropped in a 3-pointer from the corner to make it 31-27.
Sophomore point guard T.J. Magee added 14 for the Yellow Jackets.
Not only where the Yellow Jackets surging, but the Wildcats were also playing without Brian Thomas who left at the 6:25 mark after picking up his second foul.
Then the avalanche hit.
Cook knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:58 left before halftime, got a steal off Walker’s full-court pressure and made another 3-point basket nine seconds later.
Cook followed that with a rare four-point opportunity, getting knocked down on a made 3-pointer and adding the free throw, for a 41-27 lead. He capped his own personal 13-0 run with his fourth straight 3-point basket with 50 seconds left and his team leading 44-27.
“Denham’s always going to give us their best shot,” Schiro said. “It’s Denham-Walker. As a coach you can say it’s just another game or it’s a parish championship game. Both teams for Denham and Walker are going to bring it. It’s going to be a fight and it was for a long time. Fortunately for us Jalen got hot. That’s what sparked us and then the guys rallied around that. It was pretty amazing.”
Cook simply attributed his actions to that of a good leader.
“When a veteran player like that (Thomas) goes out, I’ve got to take the leadership role,” he said. “I got hot and went from there. The basket was huge. I just went into workout mode. You work out for consistency and I just kept doing the same shot, having the confidence to take those shots and it just went my way.”
In his fourth-year coaching Cook, Schiro struggled to find another moment where he’s witnessed his star player completely take over a game in such a manner.
“He’s the kind of kid that made a statement in his last game in the parish tournament and that was an impressive stretch,” he said. “I don’t know if he’s had one quite like that one up to this point.”
Cook’s hot hand carried over to the start of the third quarter, opening with his sixth 3-pointer for a 47-28 advantage, but the fact that he didn’t score another point in the quarter – and actually spent the last 2:47 on the bench – didn’t faze the Wildcats.
Thomas, who added 13 points off the bench, knocked down a 3-pointer and his breakaway slam dunk made it 62-38 when Kevin Brady added a layup in transition with two seconds left before the end of the third quarter.
Cook wasn’t finished, driving for a layup less than a minute into the fourth quarter and adding a driving layup with 4:19 remaining.
When he was subbed out by Matt Ellis with 2:20 showing and the Wildcats holding a 76-51 lead, Cook left the floor – his parish tournament finale – to an ovation from an appreciative crowd.
“It was a great atmosphere for the parish championship game,” Cook said. “It’s a bittersweet feeling. It’s my last game in the parish tournament. This is probably at the top of the list. The crowd got into it, a lot of people came out to see a show and I had to show them.”
35th Annual Livingston Parish Tournament
At Holden High School
Tuesday’s results
Springfield 47, Maurepas 22
Albany 78, Maurepas 8
Holden 57 French Settlement 48
Live Oak 67, French Settlement 47
Wednesday’s Scores
Albany 43, Walker 41
Doyle 67, Springfield 51
Live Oak vs. Denham Springs 48, Live Oak 34
Denham Springs 62, Holden 52
Thursday’s scores
French Settlement 71, Maurepas 13
French Settlement 59, Maurepas 17
Doyle 70, Springfield 36
Walker 72, Albany 38
Friday’s scores
Denham Springs 51, Albany 37
Denham Springs 65, Doyle 45
Doyle 79, Holden 49
Walker 84, Live Oak 44
Saturday’s scores
Walker 51, Live Oak 42 (Girls)
Holden 80, Springfield 59 (Boys)
French Settlement 44, Walker 38 (Girls consolation)
French Settlement 43, Holden 35 (Boys consolation)
Albany 56, Holden 42 (Girls Third place game)
Doyle 56, Live Oak 54, OT (Boys Third place game)
Doyle 59, Denham Springs 56 (Girls championship game)
Walker 80, Denham Springs 55 (Boys championship game)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.