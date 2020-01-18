WATSON - Live Oak was competitive throughout Friday's home non-district game with University High until the Cubs outscored the Eagles by nine points in the fourth quarter for a 71-56 victory.
Live Oak led 19-18 after the first quarter and trailed 36-34 at halftime and 52-46 after three quarters.
Senior guard Lawrence Pierre led Live Oak with 15 points, while senior point guard Darian Ricard added 14 points, four rebounds and six assists and Amar Pink finished with a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Live Oak will host two games next week, entertaining Catholic High on Tuesday and St. John-Plaquemine on Friday. Both games are scheduled for 7:00-7:15 p.m.
