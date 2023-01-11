The French Settlement boys basketball team is making a habit out defeating teams from higher divisions.
The Lions, No. 5 in the Division III non-select power ratings, picked up a 77-73 road win over St. Amant, the No. 7 team in the Division I non-select power ratings, on Tuesday.
In other action, Parkview Baptist defeated Live Oak, 54-31, while St. Charles picked up a 55-23 win over Live Oak.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 77, ST. AMANT 73
The Lions, who overcame a 39-point effort from St. Amant’s Letavian Crockett, led 34-32 at halftime and 57-45 going into the fourth quarter.
Draven Smith led French Settlement with 28 points, including 11 in the third quarter, while Maxwell Allison added 21 points with three 3-pointers while going 6-for-6 at the line.
The Lions went 20-for-24 from the line and hit five 3-pointers.
Crockett, who hit four 3-pointers and went 9-for-9 from the line, scored 16 points in the fourth quarter. The Gators connected on eight 3-pointers and went 13-for-16 from the line.
PARKVIEW BAPTIST 54, LIVE OAK 31
Parkview, which held Live Oak to single digits in two quarters, led 26-16 at halftime and used a 12-4 run in the third quarter to extend the lead.
Josiah Harrouch led Live Oak with 10 points, while Nate Casher and Hayden Ray each scored seven.
Live Oak hit two 3-pointers while going 5-for-10 from the line, while Parkview was 8-for-10 with six 3-pointers.
ST. CHARLES 55, SPRINGFIELD 23
The Comets held the Bulldogs to single digits in every quarter and led 19-14 at halftime before pulling away in the second half with runs of 19-6 and 17-5.
Dequane Davis led Springfield with five points, while Chris Brown and Tyler Gardner each scored four.
Springfield hit two 3-pointers and went 5-for-8 from the line, while St. Charles hit eight 3-pointers as 10 players scored.
