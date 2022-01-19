Live Oak got off to a fast start to key a 49-33 win over Woodlawn on Wednesday, while picked up a 73-48 win over Walker in boys basketball action.
LIVE OAK 49, WOODLAWN 33
Eight players scored and the Eagles hit six 3-pointers in the game to spark the win.
Live Oak led 16-2 at the end of the first quarter and 35-13 at halftime.
Tae Henyard had 12 points for the Eagles with eight in the second quarter, while Jaxen Ray also scored 12 with four 3-pointers.
Jamarion Thomas added eight, and Sammy Smith scored nine.
LIBERTY 73, WALKER 48
Liberty led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter and 35-18 at halftime to key the victory.
Walker went 11-for-24 from the line and hit three 3-pointers.
Warren Young Jr. led the Wildcats with 17 points, including two 3-pointers, while Donald Butler scored 12 and Kedric Brown and PJ Smith each scored seven.
Liberty hit seven 3-pointers and had four players in double figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.