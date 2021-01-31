Springfield hit 10 3-pointers but it wasn't enough in a 68-55 loss to Pope John Paul II in District 10-2A basketball action Friday at Springfield.
Matt Grace led the Bulldogs with 19 points with three 3-pointers, while Amir Chaney added 12 points with two treys.
Tyler Ratcliff had nine points on three 3-pointers, while Owen Hodges and Bam McKay each had eight points. McKay scored six points in the first quarter, while Hodges had two treys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.