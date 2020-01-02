WESTWEGO - Freshman Kedric Brown converted a steal into a three-point play with 15.9 seconds remaining that propelled Walker High to a 65-53 victory Thursday over Math, Civics and Science of Philadelphia, Pa. in the 10th Annual AllState Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic.
Walker (13-3) advanced in the national bracket to meet Bloom Township (Ill.) at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Alario Center.
There were three lead changes in the last three minutes of the game with Math, Civics and Science taking a 63-62 lead with 27.7 seconds to go on a free throw by leading scorer Nasine Poplar, who finished with 24 points.
That's when Brown came up a steal and drove in for a basket in which goal-tending was called against Math, Civics and Science. He was also fouled on the play where he made a free throw to cap his 14-point outing.
Walker had to withstand two final shot attempts, the final from Naadhir Wood at the buzzer.
LSU signee Jalen Cook, who missed half of the fourth quarter with four fouls, led Walker with 20 points. Brian Thomas, who fouled out, scored 14 points, while Donald Butler Jr, added eight.
Walker led 18-15 after the first quarter and 33-26 at halftime with Cook scoring 10 points in the second quarter, including a 6-of-6 effort at the free throw line.
The Wildcats led until there were 2:52 to go in the game when Poplar made a free throw.
