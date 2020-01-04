WESTWEGO - Walker High took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter and made it stand up in a 66-60 victory Saturday over Southwest DeKalb (Ga.) in consolation action in the AllState Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic at The Alario Center.
The Wildcats led 36-32 at halftime and extended that margin to 49-39 after three quarters with Jalen Cook leading the way with 15 of his game-high 31 points coming in the first half.
Cook was 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter where the Wildcats were outscored 21-17.
Brian Thomas added 20 points for Walker which hosts Madison Prep Academy at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
