HOLDEN – It’s the beauty of basketball that Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero can appreciate.
Less than a week after dropping three straight games in the Gold Dome Classic at St. Amant, the third-seeded Yellow Jackets have put together consecutive wins this week to reach the championship game in the 35th Annual Livingston Parish Tournament.
Denham Springs only trailed second-seeded Doyle for nearly a minute, putting together one its more complete performances of the season in a 65-45 victory over the Tigers in Friday’s semifinal round at Holden High School.
“We had as bad of a week as we could have last week,” Caballero said. “We’ve had a good week this week. The good thing about basketball is you don’t have to wait from Friday to Friday to play.
“I thought we played well against Holden on their own floor and they have a good team,” Caballero said of Wednesday’s opening-round 62-52 victory. “I thought we played extremely well against Doyle.”
Denham Springs (5-5) advanced to Saturday’s championship game at 7:30 against either top-seeded Walker, a 84-44 winner over Live Oak. The Yellow Jackets will be in search of their first parish championship since 2014.
“We’re in the championship game and we’re going to play,” Caballero said. “We’re excited. We’re going to hopefully bring the best we’ve got. It’s going to take that, but hopefully we will.”
DSHS’ senior C.J. Johnson scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the second half, while sophomore point guard T.J. Magee added 14.
The Yellow Jackets shot 50% (25 of 50) for the game, including a scorching 59% (17 of 29) in the first half, establishing a 42-27 halftime advantage.
“It’s all part of being a leader,” Johnson said. “Since I’m a senior, I have the most experience. I have to get the team going and put them on my back and just carry them.”
Doyle (6-3) which plays in Saturday’s third place game at 4:30 p.m., was led by John Barrios’ 11 points, while leading scorer Andrew Yuratich was limited to one field goal and four points. The Tigers shot 34% percent shooting and committed 14 turnovers.
JaBarry Fortenberry’s 3-pointer from the wing gave Denham Springs a 7-6 lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way.
The Jackets built a 22-16 lead after the first quarter with Magee knocking down a tough shot at the buzzer and Johnson scored six of his team’s nine points to begin the second quarter.
Johnson’s play helped fuel a 9-0 run which included a 3-pointer from Jordan Reams and Johnson capped the run for a 31-16 lead with a 17-footer that he banked from the top of the key.
“That’s what happens when you come from football, it takes you a little while and I think he’s getting back into his playing shape,” Caballero said of Johnson. “He’s the lone senior have out there with four sophomores. We’ve talked about his responsibility and his accountability level and I think he’s been picking it up.”
Denham Springs extended its lead to 37-17 on four straight points from Elijah Gilmore when Doyle’s Braden Keen ended a five-minute stretch without a field goal with a driving layup with 3:11 left before halftime.
Not only were the Tigers limited to 4-of-12 shooting in the quarter, but also turned the ball over five times.
Doyle got as close as 13 points (40-27) on Thomas Hodges’ 3-pointer, but Magee closed out his second straight quarter with a basket – knocking down a 12-foot jumper at the buzzer.
“I think he’s going to be a really good player,” Caballero said of Magee. “Not only is he bringing the ball up the floor and guarding the other team’s point guard, but he’s scoring. He got in a little foul trouble and we left him out there and he still played hard and had a little success.”
Johnson, who did the bulk of his scoring inside in the first half, was more perimeter oriented in the third quarter. He took an assist from Magee and buried a 3-pointer, and Magee answered a field goal from Barrios, with a 15-footer and added a pull-up jump shot off a turnover.
Johnson gave the Jackets their biggest lead at 54-31 with a 17-foot jump shot with 1:26 to go in the third quarter.
“Coach told me before the season that I was going to be an all-around player, so I had to practice on my game in different parts of the zone,” Johnson said. “I can go from a post player to the perimeter which is part of having a young team.”
