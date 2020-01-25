Trey Yelverton scored 31 points for Albany, but Sumner pulled away for a 76-63 victory over the Hornets in District 8-3A action Friday.
The Hornets trailed 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and 33-31 at halftime before the Cowboys pulled ahead 54-44 heading into the fourth quarter.
Caleb Puma added 18 points for the Hornets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.