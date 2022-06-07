RUSTON – Louisiana Tech sophomore Emma Hutchinson is one of 14 student-athletes – one from each respective institution – to earn the 2022 Conference USA Spring Spirit of Service Award.
The award honors student-athletes with significant community service endeavors, good academic standing and participation in their sport.
The former Holden standout helped lead the Lady Techsters to the 2022 Conference USA regular season title and 39 wins despite being tabbed to finish seventh in the preseason coaches poll.
Hutchinson record a mark of 7-7 with a 3.57 earned run average, making 26 appearances in the circle, including 10 starts. She worked 82.1 innings on the year.
In the classroom she is a two-time Conference USA Commissioner's Honor Roll, five-time AD honor roll, and one-time President's List honoree.
Hutchinson has been involved in numerous community service projects, including the Boys and Girls Club, Louisiana Tech Thank-A-Thon, ISHS football volunteer, kiddie baseball camp and Toys for Tots.
She is the sixth Lady Techster softball player to earn this honor, joining Janine Godwin (2014), Kristen Miles (2015), Natalie Moran (2016), Morgan Turkoly (2018) and Lindsay Edwards (2021).
The Spirit of Service Award is presented three times throughout the season, with Tuesday's honorees representing baseball, men's and women's golf, outdoor track and field, softball, men's and women's tennis and beach volleyball. Recipients are nominated by their institutions.
