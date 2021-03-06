HAMMOND - - Quarterback Cole Kelley didn’t hesitate to tip his hat to the Southeastern defense following Saturday’s home opener against McNeese State.
It was just that kind of game for the Lions as linebacker Alexis Ramos recovered a Cody Orgeron fumble deep in Southeastern territory with just over two minutes to play, sealing SLU’s 25-20 win over the Cowboys at Strawberry Stadium.
“We can sit here and talk about offense all we want, but I’ve been on teams in my career where we would have lost that game tonight,” Kelley said. “Our defense played absolutely a hell of a game, but our whole team fought. We have some grown men in that locker room. I’m serious, and it’s … special. I love being over here. Things weren’t going our way a lot, but nobody blinked.”
“Our guys just never gave up,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said after the Lions moved to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in Southland Conference play. “Give us an inch, and we’ll hold it.”
The game-sealing play was set up after Herman Christophe recovered a Carlos Williams fumble at the McNeese 35, leading to Mateo Rengifo’s 35-yard field goal for a 25-20 lead with 9:19 to play.
McNeese (1-2, 1-1) took over at its own 25 after a touchback and drove to the SLU 11 in 14 plays, converting a pair of third downs along the way.
On third-and-goal, Orgeron carried for seven yards heading toward the end zone, but Ferlando Jordan forced the fumble, which was recovered by Ramos.
“We were in man-to-man, and luckily we saw him roll out, and he didn’t throw the ball,” Jordan said. “He just kept running, and great players make great plays.”
The turnover allowed the Lions to take over and run out the clock.
“Our guys attacked the football,” Scelfo said. “We got a chance to knock it out. We recovered it, and it was our ball. For him (Orgeron), the plays that he made tonight, everybody’s going to look at that one play. You can’t. You’ve got to look at the body of work. I’m going to look at that one play with what our defense did when their backs were against the wall and we had to have it, we came through with it.”
Southeastern forced turnovers on the Cowboys’ final three drives.
“Our mentality is ‘get the ball back to our offense any possible way we can,’” defensive back Donniel Ward-Magee said after the Lions forced four turnovers. “Every week, that’s what we practice for, and turnovers win games.”
Southeastern led 12-6 at halftime and padded the lead with an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive to open the third quarter. Kelley completed a 42-yard pass to Javon Conner on third-and-20 to keep the drive going, setting up a 32-yard touchdown scamper from Morgan Ellison to help give the Lions a 19-6 lead with 11:49 to play in the third quarter.
Ellison finished with 127 yards on 15 carries, while Conner had five catches for 104 yards.
After a McNeese punt, McNeese’s Accord Green recovered a Kelley fumble on a sack at the McNeese 39. Seven plays later, Williams scored on a 9-yard run, cutting the lead to 19-13.
The Lions answered, with Kelley hitting Conner for 32 yards on the first play of the ensuing drive, and a personal foul against the Cowboys moving the ball to the McNeese 26.
The drive fizzled out, resulting in Renfigo’s 32-yard field goal, pushing the lead to 22-13 with 1: 55 to play in the third quarter.
The Cowboys followed with an eight-play, 67-yard scoring drive. The big play was a 56-yard pass from Orgeron to Severyn Foster to the SLU 9, setting up AJ Carter’s 2-yard TD, which cut the lead to 22-20 with 14:10 to play in the game.
Orgeron finished the game 13-for-20 for 156 yards and two interceptions as the Cowboys had 331 yards of total offense.
McNeese recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, but three plays later, Matthew Wright intercepted Orgeron. The drive ended in a punt.
Southeastern scored the first touchdown of the game on its final drive of the first half after SLU took over at its own 20 after forcing a McNeese punt.
Kelley hit Marcus Cooper for a 24-yard gain on the second play of the drive, and Ellison later busted a 20-yard run to the McNeese 18 to keep the drive going. After an 8-yard pass from Kelley to Javon Conner and a two-yard run by Cooper, Kelley spiked the ball with 10 seconds left in the first half.
After missing Tim Wilson Jr. in the end zone, Kelley connected with CJ Turner on an 8-yard TD pass as time expired. Rengifo missed the PAT, but the Lions led 12-6 at halftime.
“I know this, we couldn’t swap any more touchdowns for field goals,” Scelfo said. “We just can’t do that. We’ve got to score touchdowns, and we can score touchdowns. We’ve got a receiving corps, we’ve got some talent on offense that can go make plays. We put the ball in Cole’s hands and said, ‘Give it to CJ.’ Our o-line blocked, and it did a great job … and we scored a touchdown. I’m never going to go back and say ‘let’s play it safe.’ We don’t play it safe.”
Carter’s 62-yard kickoff return to open the game, along with a facemask call against the Lions led to Jacob Abel’s 21-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead for the Cowboys with 10:52 left in the first quarter.
The Lions tied it on Renfigo’s 27-yard field goal to cap a 12-play, 56-yard drive. The big play was a 21-yard pass from Kelley to Turner that got the Lions to the McNeese 11.
Jordan intercepted Orgeron at the SLU 10 to end the ensuing Cowboy possession, setting up another scoring drive for the Lions.
Kelley hit tight end Matt DeBlasio on a 29-yard pass and later connected with Turner on a 12- yard pass on fourth-and-4 at the McNeese 28. Kelley, however, was sacked on fourth down, leading to Renfigo’s 29-yard field goal, putting the Lions ahead 6-3 with 9:13 to play in the first half.
“I think offensively, we traded too many touchdowns for field goals,” Scelfo said after the Lions put up 492 yards of total offense. “We didn’t get it done. We weren’t sharp offensively. We didn’t do a good job in any phase of it.”
“We’re better than what we showed tonight.”
“Really, what it comes down to is, we have to be better on first down, and me in particular, has to be better on first down …,” Kelley said after going 21-for-39 for 301 yards and a touchdown.
McNeese responded with a nine-play, 38-yard scoring drive, capped by a 45-yard field goal by Abels to tie the score at 6-6 with 5:58 to play in the first half. The big play was a 19-yard pass from Orgeron to Foster on third-and-6 from the McNeese 39.
