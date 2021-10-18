HAMMOND -- The Southeastern Louisiana football team has its highest ranking in the national polls in seven years, but Lions coach Frank Scelfo isn’t getting caught up in that as his team prepares to face Northwestern State in Natchitoches on Saturday.
The Lions climbed to No. 9 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls, which were released Monday after defeating Houston Baptist 61-24. It's the first time SLU made the top 10 since the last regular season poll of 2014, when the Lions were ninth in the coaches Top 25 heading into the FCS playoffs.
“Whatever,” Scelfo said of the ranking at his weekly media luncheon Monday on the SLU campus. “I’m looking for the progress of our guys on the field. The other stuff, it’s for somebody else. That’s what I like about FCS ball. There’s a playoff system. You can put us wherever you want, but we’re going to get an opportunity to play those guys in the playoffs … We’re going to finish it on the field. (Somebody’s) opinion really doesn’t matter.”
The Lions are 5-1 for the first time since 1980, with a four-game win streak heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Turpin Stadium, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can also be heard in the Hammond area on Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM, as well as online at www.kajun107.net.
Scelfo said confidence is high for the team at this point.
“I think when your best players are your best people, your leadership is solid, your team’s going to be good, and that’s where we are right now,” Scelfo said. “When you have success, it continues to breed more success, but also, it’s a verification sometimes on the way that you’re doing things, and if you’re doing things the right way, and you’re having the results that you want, you continue to do them that way or even do them better, and that’s where we’re at right now.
“I think that maybe four years ago, it wasn’t like that, and we didn’t have the success, but we stayed the course, and we’re seeing some of the fruits of our labor now,” Scelfo continued. “I think that’s what’s important is our players understanding that the things we do there is a purpose. There’s a why to what we do and a reason for us to do the things we’re doing so that we can get the results that we’re getting right now out there on the field.”
“I just think that when we’re clicking on all cylinders and playing well, we’re doing the things we need to do, we’ve got a good football team,” Scelfo said. “Hopefully people are starting to recognize that a little bit.”
Getting it done on first down
The Lions rolled up season highs in points, first downs (34) and yardage (634) against HBU with quarterback Cole Kelley passing for 396 yards and five touchdowns, going 31-for-38 while hitting 13 receivers.
Scelfo said some of the team’s offensive success came from having positive plays on first down.
“When you get inside the chains on first down, when you go to second and six, second and five, second and four, now you’ve got a chance to take some shots down the field, because that third and medium and third short, those percentages on those as far as converting that, is really high,” Scelfo said. “That gives you, not a waste down, but it’s a chance to take a shot on those downs, and that’s what you saw a couple of times on Saturday. We were able to take some shots on some plays because of what we did on first downs. First down is critical for us. Tuesday is our base down day. About 75 percent of the game is played on base downs, first and second down, and we spent a lot of time on that from a game plan standpoint.”
Kelley vs. Barriere
Kelley is the reigning Walter Payton Award winner and ranks second in the nation in passing yards (2,395) behind Eastern Washington’s Eric Barriere (3,052), and Eastern Washington leads the nation at 54 points per game while SLU is second at 50.7.
Barriere threw for 600 yards and eight total touchdowns in a 71-21 victory over Idaho.
“People can argue about who’s best,” Scelfo said. “I know this. I’m not trading Cole for that guy. I’m sure he’s a heck of a kid and everything else, but we ain’t making that trade, because I know what he does for us. That’s what excites me, and I’m sure they feel the same way. They’re not going to trade their guy for Cole. We’ll see. We’ll see them in the playoffs maybe.”
Working the bench
Josh Randall, a true freshman walk-on for the Lions, had a fumble recovery in the end zone on a bad snap late in the first half, which helped SLU begin to pull away from the Huskies, and Scelfo was pleased to get a number of players work against HBU, especially in the second half.
“That was awesome to watch him do that,” Scelfo said. “We just played a lot of guys. It was a good opportunity for us to get a lot of young kids in there. We put our backup offensive line in there in the fourth quarter. They did a nice job, had a good drive down there. Cephus (Johnson III, SLU backup quarterback), was able to get some plays in. It was good to be able to do some things with some people and rest some of the starters, and that was a good thing to see.”
Building depth
Scelfo said Southeastern All-America defensive back Ferlando Jordan was scheduled to get an X-ray on an undisclosed injury, but he didn’t seem overly concerned if Jordan misses time.
What’s helped is the return of Moorhead State transfer Brandon Barbee, who had an interception against HBU, from a hamstring injury. Scelfo also mentioned Zy Alexander, Blayne Delahoussaye and Coryell Pierce as key pieces of the SLU secondary.
“We’ve got some people that we can put in there,” Scelfo said. We’ve got some depth now. I think a couple of years ago, that would have been devastating. We wouldn’t have had anybody. Now there’s some depth, and it’s quality depth. It’s just not another body to throw out.”
