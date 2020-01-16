HAMMOND – The future of Southeastern Louisiana football has been solidified, as the university has extended the contract of head football coach Frank Scelfo through the 2024 season, SLU Director of Athletics Jay Artigues announced on Thursday.
The extension for Scelfo, who just completed his second season at the helm of the Lion program, is pending approval from the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors.
“We’re excited about securing Coach Scelfo with this well-earned contract extension,” Artigues said. “He’s a tremendous role model for our student-athletes and we’re fortunate to have him lead our football program now and into the future.”
In 2019, Scelfo led SLU to an 8-5 record and the program’s third-ever appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs on the way to being named the 2019 Southland Conference Coach of the Year. Under Scelfo’s direction, the Lions had one of the most prolific offenses in FCS and earned three victories over top 10 opponents – including a 45-44 come-from-behind win over No. 8 Villanova in a first round playoff matchup in Hammond.
The Lions also continued to make strides in the classroom under Scelfo’s tutelage. A total of 39 football student-athletes had a 3.0 term grade point average or higher during the Fall 2019 semester. Senior Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund was the program’s first Academic-All American and was joined on the Southland All-Academic team by teammates Jarius Gooch and Taron Jones.
The SLU football program also helped Southeastern earn the 2018-19 Southland Strong Community Service Award. Scelfo spearheaded the Lions’ adoption of Child Advocacy Services’ Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program as its primary community service partner.
Artigues praised Scelfo’s dedication to helping the program fulfill the Southeastern Athletics mission statement, which outlines the expectation of excellence in the community, in the classroom and in competition.
“Under Coach Scelfo, our football program has its highest GPA and APR (since the program’s return in 2003),” Artigues commented. “Our student-athletes are involved in the community, we competed for a Southland Conference championship and advanced to the playoffs. Coach Scelfo has changed our program’s culture and we’re confident that progress will continue under his leadership.”
University President Dr. John Crain echoed Artigues’ confidence in the future of Lion Football under Scelfo’s command.
“I am delighted that Coach Scelfo will continue to be part of the Southeastern family,” Crain said. “He has demonstrated the ability to field a highly competitive team but also prioritizes academics and community service. He is a pleasure to work with and clearly understands and embraces the mission of Lion Athletics.”
The 2020 season will be the 38th of Scelfo’s coaching career. The New Iberia native is pleased to call Southeastern home for years to come.
“I’m so appreciative to our administration for the long-term commitment extended to myself and our staff,” Scelfo said. “I’m extremely thankful to Dr. Crain and Jay Artigues for their support and dedication to fielding a program that consistently competes for Southland Conference championships and advances to the postseason.”
Scelfo’s decision to make a long-term commitment to the Lions was also heavily influenced by the Southeastern and Hammond communities embracing he and his wife, Holly, from the start of his tenure.
“Holly and I are proud to call Hammond home,” Scelfo said. “It felt right the day I arrived here and it’s felt better every day since. Southeastern Louisiana University and the city of Hammond are special places and we’re excited for the future.”
Up Next
Southeastern will wrap up its 2020 signing class on Feb. 5 with the Signing Day Show presented by Champagne Beverage at Tope La Catering in downtown Hammond.
The show will air from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM and a free live video stream will also be able on the Southeastern Sports Network at www.youtube.com/sluathletics. Head coach Frank Scelfo and host Allen Waddell will discuss the program’s 2020 signing class and all things Lion football.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for fans with free admission offered to Touchdown Club and S Club members. Hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar will be available.
Spring practice opens on March 3. The Lions will open the 2020 schedule on Thursday, September 3 at in-state foe Tulane.
