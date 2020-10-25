Tags
Locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- CONTENT HUB | HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 4
- Livingston Parish confirms 34 COVID-19 cases over last two days; no new deaths
- Louisiana adds 974 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths; hospitalizations fall by 24 since Friday
- All-day ‘Geaux Pink’ fundraiser to be held Oct. 26 at Sombreros in Walker
- Sweet Rolls officially closes after months of low sales amid coronavirus pandemic
- Tropical Depression 28 forms, expected to reach hurricane intensity next week
- FOOTBALL | Zachary's Wisham scores five touchdowns in 45-0 win over Live Oak
- FOOTBALL | Scotlandville pulls away to defeat Walker, 54-15
Most Popular
Articles
- Walker man arrested on child pornography charges following joint investigation
- Both sides of I-12 near Albany, Springfield exit experiencing heavy traffic after multiple crashes
- Local church passing out free food boxes Oct. 25
- Livingston Parish doesn’t meet criteria for 50-percent capacity at outdoor sporting events
- Louisiana Republicans say they have enough signatures to suspend COVID-19 emergency order
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office hoping to identify three suspects who stole tools, other items from vehicle in Holden
- New name, same mission: Family Village named an ‘Angels in Adoption’ award-winner, expands reach with rebrand
- Though concerned with growing hospitalizations, Gov. Edwards says Louisiana currently compares ‘relatively well’ to rest of country against COVID-19
- Through two days, over 5,000 have participated in early voting in Livingston Parish
- FOOTBALL | Albany bounces back to defeat Bogalusa in district opener
Videos
Audio
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - October 23, 2020!
- PODCAST | Livingston Parish football, week 3!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - October 21, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - October 19, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - October 15, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - October 16, 2020!
- PODCAST | A balanced approach
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - October 20, 2020!
- PODCAST | Running on qualifications
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - October 22, 2020!
Collections
- FOOTBALL | Walker at Scotlandville | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Live Oak at Zachary | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Central at Denham Springs | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | South Plaquemines at Springfield | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | North Central at Springfield | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Broadmoor at Walker | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Opelousas at Live Oak | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Westgate at Denham Springs High | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | DeQuincy at Albany | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | West Feliciana at Live Oak | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks discusses mask mandate, one-cent sales tax in ‘State of the Parish’ address (2)
- Commission on Presidential Debates considers structure changes after Tuesday's free-for-all (1)
- 'It's all good' | Community comes together to remember Remy Hidalgo (1)
- Delta weakens as it hits Yucatan peninsula, expected to intensify again over Gulf of Mexico (1)
- Marlon Kearney Foster (1)
- Teachers exit another meeting after Livingston Parish School Board votes for principal-approved teacher committee (1)
- FOOTBALL | Live Oak at St. Amant scrimmage | Photo Gallery (1)
- Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland (1)
- Louisiana legislators hope to redirect small business grant program, though treasurer says money is spoken for (1)
- Sand, sandbags available ahead of Hurricane Delta; see where (1)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Local Calendars
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
Online Poll
POLL | How will you treat life after the Stay at Home is lifted?
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.