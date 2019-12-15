Denham Springs vs. Walker boys basketball: Walker High team
Walker High's basketball team celebrates its fifth straight Livingston Parish Tournament championship after Saturday's 80-55 victory over Denham Springs.
The Doyle girls basketball team poses with trophy after winning the Livingston Parish Tournament title.

BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:

WALKER 80, DENHAM SPRINGS 55

GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:

DOYLE 59, DENHAM SPRINGS 56

BOYS THIRD-PLACE GAME:

DOYLE 54, LIVE OAK 52

GIRLS THIRD-PLACE GAME:

ALBANY 56, HOLDEN 42

CONSOLATION BRACKET GAMES ROUNDUP

