Albany's Cayden Boudreaux won the girls race at the Brusly Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, finishing the two-mile course in 13:11.36.
The Lady Hornets' A'mya Taylor was 10th (14:51.18), helping Albany to a third-place finish in the team standings with 80 points.
St. Louis won the team title with 53 points, while Zachary was second (53), Parkview Baptist fourth (83) and St. Amant fifth (105).
Ashley Tassin of St. Louis finished second (13:23.73), followed by Zachary's Rylee Deignan.
Albany's Emma Fuller was 24th (16:14.96), while Kayla Lanassa finished 31st (17:15.24), and Rylie McDonald was 63rd (24:48.67).
On the boys side, Nolan McClain was 70th for Albany in 14:09.77, the only finisher for the Hornets on the two-mile course.
Zachary won the team title (32 points), followed by Parkview Baptist (82) and St. Amant (82).
Rhen Langley of Zachary won the boys race (10:40.06), followed by East Ascension's Cameron Bourgeois (10:46.17) and Parkview's Wyatt Whipp (10:58.40).
