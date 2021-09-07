The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction banquet has been moved to Oct. 14 as the parish continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
The ceremony was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9.
Tickets for the event will continue to be sold at the Denham Springs High front office.
This year’s class, along with the Class of 2020, are being enshrined jointly at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. Induction of the Class of 2020 was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The inductees will also be recognized during a football game on Oct. 15.
The Class of 2021 will be represented by three All-State athletes representing a variety of sports and one state championship coach.
Headlining the class is coach Sid Garrison, who founded the DSHS tennis program and served as its first coach for 12 seasons.
Joining Garrison are three athletes who were each chosen to participate in All-Star games in their respective sports.
Two-time All-State softball great Jennie Reeves went on to become a star catcher and four-year starter at LSU.
Blaine Posey, a two-time All-State baseball star, was also a two-time All-Parish pick, earning MVP as a senior.
Robert Roux, a dominating offensive lineman for the Yellow Jacket football team, was an All-State selection who was named a team captain. He also was a recipient of the Coaches Award.
