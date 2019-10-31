Walker High football coach Chad Mahaffey always wants to give his team an accurate assessment of their next opponent.
When the Wildcats began their week of practice for Friday’s regular-season home finale at 7 p.m. against parish rival Denham Springs, Mahaffey wanted his team’s attention on one thing and that wasn’t the Yellow Jackets record.
“I look at it as a coach that if a team’s struggling with numbers and doesn’t have much ability to maybe compete with you, I would tell our guys,” Mahaffey said. “I would say, ‘Hey, you’re probably going to win this game no matter you do’. That’s really not the case with Denham. They’ve had close losses and things that hadn’t gone their way that I’m sure made it more of a challenge.”
Walker (6-2, 3-0) will celebrate its Senior Night with a 26-member senior class, bringing in a five-game win streak into the District 4-5A encounter against Denham Springs (1-7, 0-3) which has dropped its last five games.
The expectations for the team two teams are clearly different where the Wildcats, with an unofficial power rating of No. 7, are in a tie for the district lead with Zachary whom they visit next week.
“We definitely improved and achieved some good things and put ourselves in a good position,” Mahaffey said. “But at the same time, we’re far from where we could be and that’s a good thing.”
For the first time in three years Denham Springs faces an uncertain postseason.
Given their current trend, the Yellow Jackets are taxed with an unofficial power rating of No. 41 and facing an uphill climb against surging Walker, which won the last three games against their parish rivals.
“We still have time,” Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said. “Beating Walker would be huge for the program. Huge for these seniors that hadn’t beaten them yet. A win would be massive.”
Denham Springs senior quarterback Luke Lunsford, who set the school’s career record for touchdown passes (39), said the team’s confidence remains strong.
“We know those guys and we believe in ourselves,” he said. “We’re comfortable playing a team that we play every year. We’re always believing. We don’t look at their record. They’re Walker and since we’re freshmen, everyone’s played in this game. It’s also a good game.”
Mahaffey credited Conides and his staff for a team that’s displayed its share of fight in district play, most notably against Zachary which went on to pull away in the fourth quarter.
The Yellow Jackets have also showed a penchant for slow starts in losses to Central and Live Oak, where a week ago they committed a pair of first-quarter turnovers that contributed to a 23-0 halftime deficit en route to a 37-7 setback.
“I’m expecting a great effort out of them,” Mahaffey said. “It’s a rivalry game and as they always say, you can throw out the records and I think there’s a lot of truth to that. For us, if we really are trying to build and be a championship-type team then we’ve got a week to get better or get worse. We’ve got to do the right things.”
Walker defensive lineman Jovun Miles said Denham Springs certainly has his team’s attention.
“We’re going to treat Denham like it’s a championship game,” Miles said. “Any team can come out and win a game. We have to keep our head high and treat it like any other game.”
Miles was amongst a long list of players that made significant contributions in last week’s stunning 26-24 road win over previously undefeated Central.
The Wildcats, who trailed 10-7 entering the fourth quarter, twice faced 10-point deficits (17-7 and 24-14) before rallying in the final five minutes of play.
Quarterback Ethan McMasters threw a pair of touchdowns during that span – a 54-yarder to Peyton Richard on a flea-flicker with 5:17 showing and 19-yarder to Brian Thomas for game-winner with 1:13 to play.
Walker’s game-winning drive, which included a five-yard gain from Demetri Wright on fourth-and-two, also featured a defensive stop in which Miles delivered a quarterback sack for a 9-yard loss on third down.
“Everyone kept their head and ready to play,” said Miles, who had six tackles against Central. “That’s what I like about this team. Everyone’s head was up. We didn’t give up.”
Walker features the parish’s top passing combination in McMasters (100 of 163, 1,600 yards, 5 interceptions, 18 TDs) and Thomas (49-877, 13 TDs).
“There were a lot of individual plays in there and I was proud of our offense to execute those things,” Mahaffey said. “Defensively, to make the stops throughout the game and not let it get too far away from us early when we weren’t really doing everything we could offensively.”
Lunsford has been DSHS’ top threat, having completed 78 of 180 passes for 905 yards with 10 TDs and four interceptions, with senior wide receiver Preston Holwager (26-324, TD) leading the Yellow Jackets’ receiving corps.
“I would think they’re riding pretty high right now, they do some good things,” Conides said of Walker. “This isn’t anything new or different to us. We’ve played against the best players the state has to offer and we’ll see it again this week. But it’s going to take an extraordinary effort, extraordinary focus, extraordinary attention to detail and extraordinary execution in order to change our fortunes.”
