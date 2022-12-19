It’s taken some time to get here, but Ray McKneely found his home to play college football.
McKneely, who just wrapped up his senior season at Denham Springs High, committed to the University of Memphis via Twitter on Monday.
“It’s been a long way coming, a long time,” McKneely said. “It was a hard decision, but they made me feel at home, so I chose them wisely. A lot of thought went into this. That’s why I waited so long.
“It’s nothing but joy, excitement,” McKneely continued. “Now I’ve got that out the way. Now it’s time to put my head down and go right back to work.”
225📍901 TIME TO WORK @RSilverfield @CoachDawkins1 @BrettBeard92 @CoachJoe_Ryan @KenAnioJr @RecruitLouisian @JeritRoser @RivalsNick @TheLandanSalem @GoTigers247 @MemphisFB @RivalsBmoss pic.twitter.com/lwZkgtT6hV— Raydrian Mckneely (@RaydrianM) December 19, 2022
Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard has no doubt McKneely will have success at the next level.
“Ray has no fear,” Beard said. “He wants to be successful. He doesn’t fear success. He doesn’t fear what it takes to be successful. He doesn’t fear the commitment of being the stud you’ve got to be to play college football. This dude embraces everything you want, and he’s a warrior. He’s going to give you everything, and because of who he is, he's going to be successful. I’m glad somebody was smart enough to give him the opportunity, and it looks like Memphis is the one. Good for them because they’re about to get a stud.”
McKneely who got an offer from Memphis at the end of his junior season, said he took an unofficial visit to Memphis and will take an official visit in a few weeks. Still, he was able to learn enough about the program and build a relationship with Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield.
“I have a great relationship with him,” McKneely said of Silverfield. “He’s actually texting me now. I just finished talking to him, and he’s all in on me. That’s what I love about it, and I’m all in on them.”
McKneely said Silverfield called him Saturday to let him know there was a spot on the Tigers’ roster for him.
“They made me feel good just knowing they stuck with me through everything, and me getting that call from the head coach telling me that he has a spot for me, I could have cried,” McKneely said.
As a senior, McKneely had 883 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries along with 14 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown receiving while playing running back for the Yellow Jackets, earning first-team All-District 5-5A honors as well as Offensive Most Valuable Player honors on the All-Parish football team for the second straight season.
“He’s one of our mainstays these last few years and is a key to our success and a key to the growth of our program,” Beard said. “For him to put in everything that he’s put in here at the school, to everything extracurricular away from here, to see the kid rewarded with an opportunity to go to college and get his education paid for and play college football, I couldn’t be more excited, more proud for him and to watch him grow and watch his future come to light. He’s a special player. He’s a big-time asset to our program and forever will be.”
McKneely said his versatility stood out to the Memphis coaching staff.
“I’m not just a running back,” he said. “I can really be everywhere on the field wherever they want me. I can catch the ball out the backfield really well. They can put me everywhere, and I fit well into their system and how they run their offense.”
McKneely is 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, but Beard said that shouldn’t be a concern.
“You know the old saying it’s not how big the dog is in the fight. It’s how much fight’s in the dog, and I tell you what, that kid right there, he’s as reliable as any kid I’ve ever had,” Beard said. “For his size, he stayed healthy. I don’t think he’s missed but one game his whole career with me, so there’s a lot of intangibles that go with this kid and what he brings to your locker room. On top of just being a stud football player, he's an amazing young man. Memphis is getting a great one and somebody that’s going to be a Tiger with pride and somebody that’s going to do it right and help their program.”
Beard, however, said the NCAA Transfer Portal has changed recruiting, especially for players like McKneely.
“With somebody like Ray, you might see him as undersized, but the dude is a college football player,” Beard said. “But what I see and what they need and they see and what they can go get in the portal now has kind of killed some of the high school football players that were going to be All-Americans and studs a year or two after a redshirt year and some development, and I worried a little bit about that through this whole process, but I’m glad Memphis was smart enough to buy into Ray, and they’re going to get a steal because of it.”
McKneely said he’s glad to have his college choice out the way.
“It’s a relief off my shoulders, definitely, and my parents’ not knowing where you were going to end up in the next five months,” he said. “This was a big relief.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.