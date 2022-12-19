DSHS-Ruston Ray McKneely

Denham Springs' Ray McKneely breaks away from the pack against Ruston. McKneely scored on a run, a pass and a kickoff return against the Bearcats.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

It’s taken some time to get here, but Ray McKneely found his home to play college football.

McKneely, who just wrapped up his senior season at Denham Springs High, committed to the University of Memphis via Twitter on Monday.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.