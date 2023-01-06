The accolades keep coming for Denham Springs High football player Da’Shawn McBryde.
McBryde, who had a breakout junior season for the Yellow Jackets, was an honorable mention selection on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State team, which was released Saturday.
“What a big-time honor to be mentioned amongst the best in the state in 5A football in Louisiana,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “That’s the big dogs. It’s the biggest schools. There are some amazing players in this state and to compete against the biggest and to be mentioned alone, it says a lot about his play and who he is. He’s kind of stormed onto the scene. That kid is making a name for himself. Whether people agree or not, people are noticing because his name is mentioned among some of the best in the state this year.”
The Yellow Jackets advanced to the Division I non-select quarterfinals – the program’s first quarterfinal appearance since 1985 – with McBryde recording nine interceptions.
He was selected the District 5-5A and All-Parish Defensive Most Valuable Player.
Beard is hoping McBryde’s honors this season, along with the Yellow Jackets’ success as a team, which included a 10-3 record, will be a springboard to bigger achievements next season.
“If I’m him, I’ve got a chip on my shoulder like ‘what else do I have to do?, and man, I’ve just got to work that much harder this offseason to get to the top tier,’” Beard said. “Being mentioned is one thing. Being in the top tier, that’s a whole different animal. If he’s satisfied being mentioned, hats off to you, but if you want to be one of the best in the state, you’re going to have to get better, and you’re going to have to work harder.”
Quarterback Jai Eugene of Destrehan was selected the Offensive MVP, while linebacker Justin Horne of John Curtis was Defensive MVP.
Eugene, who helped Destrehan to the Division I non-select state title, had a 29-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of a 17-10 win over Ruston in the championship game.
Eugene ran for 724 yards, scoring 13 touchdowns on 93 carries this season, and had a 29-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as Destrehan defeated Ruston 17-10 in the Division I nonselect state final. He passed for 1,898 yards, 23 TDs and three interceptions.
Horne had 144 tackles -- 17 for loss – and six sacks.
Ruston’s Jerrod Baugh was selected Coach of the Year after guiding his team to the championship game – its first appearance in the title game since 1998. The Bearcats defeated Denham Springs in the quarterfinals after losing in that round four straight years.
2022 LSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
OFFENSE
Pos Player school Ht. Wt. Cl
WR Pearce Russell Benton 6-0 185 Sr.
WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Catholic 6-4 185, Sr.
WR Dkhai Joseph East St. John 5-11 165 Jr.
OL Mason Skipper Ruston 6-1 305 Sr.
OL Bryce Godfrey John Curtis 6-3 275 Jr.
OL Brandon Spincer Edna Karr 6-2 275 Sr.
OL Landry Cannon Destrehan 6-3 330 Sr.
OL Troy Smith St. Augustine 6-5 290 Sr.
QB Daniel Beale Catholic 6-2 195 Jr.
RB Carldell Sirmons Ouachita 5-7 158 Jr.
RB Jaylan White Parkway 5-9 180 Sr.
RB Deantre Jackson Edna Karr 5-8 180 Sr.
PK Aeron Burrell Parkway 6-2 165 Jr.
ATH Jai Eugene Destrehan 6-0 190 Sr.
DEFENSE
Pos Player school Ht. Wt. Cl
DL Christian Davis Ruston 6-4 300 Sr.
DL Ashley Williams Zachary 6-4 220 Sr.
DL Jonathan Bax Edna Karr 6-3 230 Sr.
DL Brenden LeBlanc Brother Martin 6-1 265 Sr.
LB Jadon Mayfield Ruston 6-0 222 Jr.
LB Chauncey Lee West Monroe 5-9 190 Sr.
LB Justin Horne John Curtis 6-1 200 Sr.
LB Kolaj Cobbins Destrehan 6-3 200 Jr.
DB Jordan Matthews Woodlawn 6-1 185 Sr.
DB Kylin Jackson Zachary 6-3 200 Sr.
DB Michael Richard Edna Karr 5-9 160 Sr.
DB Kevin Adams Destrehan 5-10 170 Sr.
P William Hudlow Jesuit 6-0 215 Sr.
KR Daniel Blood Destrehan 6-0 175 Sr.
ATH Ashton Stamps Rummel 6-0 170 Sr.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JAI EUGENE, DESTREHAN
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JUSTIN HORNE, JOHN CURTIS
COACH OF THE YEAR: JERROD BAUGH, RUSTON
HONORABLE MENTION
Drew Dronet, Sam Houston; Jamaal Levi, Barbe; Kandyn Cordova, Barbe; Jamorion Jackson, Sam Houston; Josh Colvin, Ruston; Ahmad Breaux, Ruston, Nate Johnson, Ruston; Jordan McWain, Ruston; Pierson Parent, Dutchtown; Joe Bordelon, Alexandria; Jeremiah Jeffers-Wright, Alexandria; Luke Guidry, Slidell; Aaron Jackson, Ruston; Daxton Chavez, Airline; Amyrion Mingo, Alexandria; Jaylin Johnson, Alexandria; Chantz Babineaux, Carencro; Koby Young, Holy Cross; Royal Gray, East St. John; Nate Green, West Monroe; Jacob Johnson, Catholic; Ethan Fields, Dutchtown; Roy Brackins III, Woodlawn; Noah Miller, Ouachita; Kam Robinson, Captain Shreve; B.J. Meche, Acadiana; Akicita Ardoin, Southside; Israel Jolivette, Carencro; Khayree Lee, John Ehret; Lawson Champagne, Covington; Peyton Polk, Haughton; Ean Rodrigue, Thibodaux; Jaden Osborne, Ruston; A.J. Samuel, Edna Karr; Yashua Mitchell, East St. John; Royal Falgout, John Ehret; Chantz Caesar, Carencro; Gray Walters, Benton; Ben Taylor, Airline; Antonio Ford, West Ouachita; Dyson Fields, Ruston; Tyler Rhodes, Haughton; Marlon Prout, John Curtis; Torey Lambert, Brother Martin; Shane Lee, Destrehan; George Martin, East St. John; Kevan Williams, Acadiana; Aidan Corbello, Jesuit; Ashton Guilbeau, Lafayette High; Demarcus Singleton, Thibodaux; Jahiem Johnson, Hammond; AK Burrell, Dutchtown; Colin Rains, Haughton; Geordan Guidry, Ruston; Judd Rouyea, Catholic; Dylan Carpenter, St. Amant; D’Arrius Zeigler, West Monroe; Shane Payton-Hodges, St. Augustine; Brenden LeBlanc, Brother Martin; Dominic McKinley, Acadiana; Keevon George, Carencro; Charles Atkins, East Jefferson; Terrence Greene, Captain Shreve; Zheric Hill, Ruston; Brooks Brossette, Byrd; Connor Blank, Haughton; Landen Lee, Captain Shreve; Kristian Doyle, Ouachita; Dickson Agu, Dutchtown; Rylon Johnson, Brother Martin; Lucas Harrington, Southside; Bryce Blackwell, Covington; CJ Williams, West Monroe; Chaunky Lewis, Ouachita; Da’Shawn McBryde, Denham Springs; Bryson Jones, Southside; Corinthian Walters, Southwood; Jacob Johnson, St. Paul’s; Abram Murray, Byrd; John Chance, Captain Shreve; Will Fendley, Ruston; Russell Babineaux, Acadiana; Christian Jones, Byrd.
