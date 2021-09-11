There’s nothing like a little drama to get the football season rolling.
Just ask Live Oak.
Tyler Graves connected with CJ Davis on a 56-yard touchdown pass, and Landon Ratcliff hit the PAT with a minute left, sealing the Eagles’ 35-34 win over Pearl River Central (Miss.) on the road Friday.
“It was a great game,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said. “The kids battled. They battled through a lot of adversity.”
“It’s great,” Westmoreland said. “It’s huge for our kids and stuff to be able to get off on the right foot.”
The Eagles trailed 34-28 before picking up the winning score.
“We ran a little hitch and go with CJ Davis,” Westmoreland said. “Graves hits him. He’s wide open. Great route by CJ.”
Graves went 7-for-11 for 142 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while Davis had five catches for 113 yard and a TD.
The Blue Devils took over with no timeouts, and Live Oak missed an interception on first down and stuffed a draw play on second down before getting a sack to end the game.
Pearl River Central took a 34-28 lead on a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:45, but the PAT was no good on a high snap.
TJ Magee’s 6-yard TD run tied the game at 28-28 with 7:50 to play.
Magee had a 5-yard TD run and Daylen Lee a 2-yard run as the Eagles led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. Magee finished with seven carries for 73 yards and a pair of TDs.
The Blue Devils scored on a 60-yard and a 1-yard run in the second quarter to lead 21-14 at halftime.
“Their drives were 10, 12, 15, 17 plays,” Westmoreland said. “It was three yards and a cloud of dust, and they were happy to do it.”
Lane Hilbun’s 8-yard TD run tied the score at 21-21 before Pearl River Central grabbed a 28-21 lead on a 4-yard TD run in the third quarter. Hilbun had five carries for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Aiden Saunders paced the Live Oak defense with 17 tackles (12 solo, five assists).
“We’ve still got a lot of things to correct,” Westmoreland said. “We’ve got to be able to make tackles. We’ve got to be able to tackle better.
“We had an interception. We had a fumble (Friday) night, so that’s got to get eliminated,” Westmoreland said. You could definitely tell that we didn’t play last week, and we missed a week of practice and preparation, but that’s not an excuse. We can’t use these excuses because no one cares about those when the game starts. We’ve got to correct it on Monday and get in there and fix some issues. I’m looking forward to next week and being at home and not on the road.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.