Walker vs Live Oak football 2021

Football teams from Walker High and Live Oak High battle each other in a District 4-5A match on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

CLASS 5A

Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1. Catholic-BR (11) 7-0 143 1

2. Zachary 7-0 126 2

3. Brother Martin 5-0 115 3

4. Ponchatoula 5-0 105 4

5. Acadiana 5-2 87 5

6. Capt. Shreve (1) 7-0 82 6

7. Ruston 6-1 75 7

8. West Monroe 4-2 56 8

9. Destrehan 4-0 55 10

10. Jesuit 4-1 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Alexandria 22, Byrd 20, Natchitoches Central 12, John Curtis 11, Woodlawn-BR 2, Dutchtown 1.

CLASS 4A

Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1. Karr (11) 5-0 142 1

2. Neville (1) 6-1 133 2

3. Carencro 5-2 109 4

4. Warren Easton 3-2 106 5

5. Westgate 5-2 91 3

6. Northwood-Shreve. 5-2 88 6

7. Liberty 6-0 74 7

8. Cecilia 5-2 44 10

9. Huntington 6-1 39 NR

10. Carver 4-1 37 8

Others receiving votes: St. Thomas More 27, Teurlings Catholic 15, Leesville 12, Assumption 8, Vandebilt Catholic 7, Belaire 4.

CLASS 3A

Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1. University (11) 7-0 143 1

2. Sterlington (1) 7-0 129 3

3. Madison Prep 6-1 121 2

4. E.D. White 5-0 94 5

5. Church Point 7-0 85 6

6. Iowa 7-0 75 7

7. Lutcher 5-0 72 8

8. De La Salle 3-2 69 4

9. St. James 4-2 41 9

(tie) Lake Charles Prep 4-3 41 10

Others receiving votes: Union Parish 33, Jena 20, St. Martinville 7, Donaldsonville 2, Abbeville 1, Brusly 1, Booker T. Washington-NO 1, Erath 1.

CLASS 2A

Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1. Many (5) 6-1 137 1

2. Lafayette Christian (6) 6-1 135 2

3. Amite (1) 5-0 109 4

4. St. Charles 5-0 99 7

5. Mangham 6-1 83 5

6. Loreauville 7-0 81 6

7. Newman 4-1 79 3

8. General Trass 7-0 61 9

9. Notre Dame 5-2 42 8

10. North Caddo 6-1 35 10

Others receiving votes: Rosepine 17, Avoyelles 13, Episcopal-BR 12, Jonesboro-Hodge 3, Ascension Episcopal 2, Dunham 2.

CLASS 1A

Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1. Ouachita Christian (10) 7-0 142 1

2. Calvary (2) 6-1 134 2

3. Southern Lab 4-2 112 4

4. Oak Grove 4-3 99 5

5. Homer 5-2 84 6

6. Ascension Cath. 3-1 77 7

7. Grand Lake 6-1 68 3

8. St. Mary’s 6-1 62 8

9. St. Frederick 5-2 44 10

10. Opel. Cath. 6-1 35 NR

Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic 28, Haynesville 20, Sacred Heart-VP 13, Westminster Christian 6, Glenbrook 4, St. Edmund 3, Country Day 3, Logansport 1, Hamilton Christian 1.

