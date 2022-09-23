DSHS-LIberty Magnet Caleb LeBlanc Jerry Horne

Caleb LeBlanc kicks as Jerry Horne holds against Liberty Magnet.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

The Denham Springs High football team’s win over Franklinton was something special.

Da’Shawn McBryde returned an onside kick 60 yards for a late touchdown to cement the Yellow Jackets’ 28-20 road win over Franklinton on Thursday, solidifying a game in which the DSHS special teams were key.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.