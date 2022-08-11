Live Oak 7-on-7 Week 2

The Live Oak High football team participates in the Robert Graves Invitational Metro Baton Rouge Seven-on-Seven Summer League on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

WATSON – Football teams around Livingston Parish have had to battle the elements with practice getting under way, and Live Oak isn’t any different.

The Eagles practiced at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday with the plan of coming back in the afternoon to finish up with special teams drills. That didn’t happen, however, because of lightning.

Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland discusses the weather woes the Eagles have been dealing with during the first two weeks of practice.

