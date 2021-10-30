The scoreboard wasn’t on Live Oak’s side at the conclusion of its game at Scotlandville on Friday, but that wasn’t the whole focus for Eagles coach Blane Westmoreland.
He came away pleased with his team’s effort in a 53-28 loss to the Hornets with the Eagles battling a flurry of injuries heading into the game.
“No, we’re not happy with the outcome, and we’ve got a lot of things to improve on, but I was extremely proud of our kids,” Westmoreland said. “We put a lot of new stuff in in a couple of days, and it looked pretty good.”
“I hate moral victories. I do, but for the guys that we had to play last night, and they guys that we’re going to have to play next week, I’m proud of them,” Westmoreland continued.
The Eagles trailed 20-0 in the first quarter, with the Hornets getting one of their touchdowns after recovering a bad snap at the Live Oak 3-yard line.
“When you’re that close, so you bat an eye and it’s 14-0 quick,” Westmoreland said. “That was only turnover of the evening, but it was at a costly time. I want to say we had just gotten a stop. We kind of felt you could go down there and put some points on board and change some momentum and keep their offense off the field, which is kind of what you want to do. We were unable to do that, and then we put them in a short field situation. It was one thing, our kids could have definitely, at that point, just packed it in, and it could have gotten way worse, but our kids continued to fight and were very resilient.”
Live Oak freshman quarterback Sawyer Pruitt went 19-for-32 for 169 yards and three touchdowns, with Chris Davis Jr. catching eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Chase Jones had six catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. Cade Getwood had a 9-yard touchdown catch for the Eagles’ first score of the game.
“That was the best quarterback play we’ve had this season, being able to sit in the pocket, read it and be able to get a feel for it,” Westmoreland said. “The line gave him some time … We did have some pressures that we’re going to have to correct on the offensive line. At times we had a little pressure there, but the receivers ran great routes and everything.”
Westmoreland mentioned Brady Odell at center, Carson Jones at guard and Dakota Samples as part of the Eagles’ revamped offensive line, which he said allowed one sack.
“Really, you’ve got three brand new guys,” Westmoreland said. “We flipped our tackle and our guard on the other side. We literally reworked the entire offensive line from last week to this week. From one end to the other, we had changes.”
As a team, the Eagles rushed 23 times for 37 yards, which Westmoreland admitted isn’t the norm for the team. He said the change in philosophy came together after meeting with offensive coordinator Craig Castello.
“With what personnel we have, what’s going to give us the best opportunity to be successful, and it was to use what we’ve got and be able to throw the ball a little bit more than what we’re accustomed to,” Westmoreland said. “The running backs were able to pick up the blitzes. For as short of a turnaround as it was, to have almost a complete 180 in offensive philosophy, I was proud of our kids.”
Blake Rosenthal led Live Oak with eight carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles trailed 28-14 at halftime, and Scotlandville outscored Live Oak 25-14 in the second half.
“Unfortunately, we got up the field a couple of times and that cost us,” Westmoreland said. “There were a few other times where we missed a tackle here or there. You miss a tackle or two, well, for us, that’s a 15, 20-yard gain, but when you’re playing guys like that, that 20-yard gain is a touchdown, and that was proven (Friday) night.”
The Eagles wrap up the regular season hosting Central on Friday.
“Every week from here on out is the playoffs, and we’ve got to win,” Westmoreland said. “Win and we’re in. Lose and we’re looking at 2022 and getting ready for that. That’s not what we want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.