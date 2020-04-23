Sometimes all it takes is an opportunity, and Doyle’s Madison Duhon has one.
Duhon, who was a member of the Lady Tigers’ state championship girls basketball team, committed to continue her playing career at Louisiana College on Tuesday.
“When I was little, I always wanted to go play in college. I don’t expect to go to the WNBA or anything, but if it happens, I’m going,” Duhon said with a laugh. “I knew I wanted to go play at the next level. I didn’t know if it was actually going to happen or not.”
As a senior, Duhon averaged five points per game, most of the time serving as the Lady Tigers’ first player off the bench – a role she embraced and thrived in.
“I know it sounds weird, but I don’t consider her a sixth man,” Doyle coach Sam White said. “She always did a really good job coming in off the bench, so that’s kind of how we used her. She was a little spark of energy, which is really awesome to have as a coach.”
“Pride wasn’t an issue or anything, which lots of times for people it is, but I think that speaks volumes about the person she is and the type of teammate,” White continued.
Duhon talked with Louisiana College coach Matt LeBato after the Lady Tigers’ win over Red River in the state championship game, paving the way for her commitment.
“They kind of stopped me after we won state, and I knew they had talked to her,” White said. “They liked her. She’s got a great basketball body. She’s strong, and she’s super coachable, and she’s always got questions, and she’s willing to learn. I’m really proud of her. I think that’s great. I think she’s going to do really good.”
“I didn’t know if I was going to get an offer anywhere,” Duhon said. “If I didn’t get offered anywhere, I knew I was going to go try to walk-on somewhere, but I wasn’t expecting an offer.”
Duhon said she hasn’t discussed her role on the team with LeBato, but she’s not worried about how she’ll fit in with the program.
“I play everywhere, OK,” Duhon said. “I don’t know (what my spot is). Just wherever they feel like (putting) me, I guess. It doesn’t matter as long as I get to play.”
White said she doesn’t expect anything less from Duhon.
“She’ll do whatever the team needs her to do,” White said. “That’s really special. That’s what you’re looking for.”
Duhon plans on majoring in kinesiology, but White said she wouldn’t rule out a future in coaching, with Duhon noting she helped the Doyle coaching staff break down video at times during the season.
“I know that people don’t get to see this, but she’s probably one of my most vocal players with me,” White said. “She does a really good job of communicating. I would always ask her, ‘hey, what are you going to do when you get out of here? Are you going to go coach? What are you going to do?’ She was like, ‘I don’t know. I might’, and I think she’d be really good at it, honestly. She’s pretty vocal.”
With her commitment to Louisiana College, Duhon will be reunited with former Doyle standout Morgan Blades and will also be teammates with former Denham Springs High standout Christina Canale.
“I feel like I’m just meant to go there,” Duhon said.
“I went before the whole coronavirus thing. We rode all the way to Alexandria. Me and the coach didn’t get to see each other to go for like an actual visit, but we walked around. It’s a really pretty campus, and I like it. They made me feel like I’m at home. They’re all so nice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.