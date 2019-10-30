WATSON - The first time Live Oak standout guard Dijone’ Flowers remembers hearing from an assistant coach representing Lamar University, she had one question.
Just, where is it located?
“I had never heard of them before, I had to do some homework,” Flowers said.
After a Google search Flowers discovered Lamar was in Beaumont, Texas and played in the Southland Conference.
Fast-forward several months after that initial contact from Lamar’s coaching staff to this week where Flowers – a 5-foot-6 combination guard – called Lamar head coach Aqua Franklin with her commitment to join the Cardinals’ program.
Flowers plans to sign during the NCAA’s early signing period Nov. 14-21.
“It feels good to say that I’m committed,” Flowers said. “I’ve been working so long for this and it all finally came true.”
Flowers, a two-time All-District and All-Parish selection who’s nearing 2,000 career points, made official visits to UL-Monroe, Lamar and Southeastern.
She said it took about a week after her trip to Southeastern to arrive at a final decision, one that had the blessing of her mother.
“I felt it was a good fit for me,” Flowers said of Lamar. “They showed me how good I could be, and I felt I needed to get away to mature and be responsible. I know in the future I’m not going to always have my mother there. She said it was my decision and would support me through it all.”
It wasn’t until a swing through Texas on the AAU circuit when Flowers started to appear on Lamar’s recruiting radar. Not long thereafter, the Cardinals were a part of her recruiting process that also included a scholarship offer from Nicholls State along with interest from Little Rock, Jacksonville, Prairie View and Incarnate Word.
Lamar quickly made up ground for Flowers where first-year head coach Aqua Franklin has taken over for Robin Harmony, who left Lamar for the College of Charleston after leading the Cardinals to a 24-7 record and appearance in the WNIT.
Franklin, a former WNBA draft pick of the Sacramento Monarchs, brought plenty of Division I experience to Lamar as an assistant, having served for a total of five years at Kansas University. The Texas A&M Hall of Fame member also served on staffs at Stephen F. Austin for two years and Mississippi State for three years.
“They have a staff that has Division I experience,” Flowers said. “I know she (Franklin) knows what she’s talking about.”
The official visit proved telling for Flowers, who was able to meet both Lamar’s coaching staff and players and came away with a positive vibe about the program.
Flowers also said Lamar’s kinesiology department was exactly what she was looking for academically.
“The people were caring and loving,” Flowers said. “I had to think about it, and I prayed about it, kept looking for signs and it was Lamar.”
Flowers also believes her open-floor game will translate well into Lamar’s motion offense where she’ll be able to play either guard position and flourish in transition and a half-court set.
“They like to shoot it and play fast,” he said. “I could play the one or two (guard) and that wouldn’t bother me.”
Fifth-year Live Oak coach Michele Yawn has enjoyed a ground-level view of Flowers’ development since entering the program four years ago. Flowers will leave on a small list of college signees produced by the school and program’s career scoring leader.
“She’s definitely put in the work to get here,” Yawn said. “She was definitely given some God-given talent. Some kids get that stuff all the time and don’t push themselves. She knew in her mind when she was young that she wanted to play at the next level. She did what she needed to do to get to that level.”
