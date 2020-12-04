Mount Carmel picked up a 50-47 overtime win over Walker on Friday, handing the Lady Cats their first loss of the season as part of the Denham Springs Tournament at Walker High.
Mount Carmel hit a contested 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime tied tied at 43-43 and outscored Walker 7-4 in the extra session, including a 3-for-3 effort from the line.
Walker, which went 9-for-19 from the line in the game, was 2-for-5 in overtime.
Caitlin Travis led Walker (7-1), which led 37-33 heading into the fourth quarter, with 19 points. Aneace Scott added eight points, including six in the second quarter, while Kennedi Ard added seven points.
Walker hosts Fontainebleau at 9 a.m. Saturday to continue the DSHS Tournanment.
