Doyle held St. Thomas Aquinas to one point in the third quarter to rally for a 50-44 win in District 10-2A action in Hammond on Friday.
The Lady Tigers (16-4, 2-0) trailed 25-21 at halftime but used a 15-1 run in the third quarter to take the lead.
STA closed the game with an 18-14 run.
Elise Jones led Doyle with 23 points, going 6-for-6 from the line in the fourth quarter and 9-for-11 for the game.
Presleigh Scott added 14 points, and Kylee Savant added seven, going 4-for-6 from the line. Doyle went 17-for-25 from the line in the game.
Jade Brumfield led STA with 24 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.