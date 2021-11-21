Caitlin Travis scored her 1,000th career point to highlight Walker's 71-33 win over Hahnville on Saturday at Walker.
The Lady Cats, who hit six 3-pointers and went 9 for 12 from the line, led 32-6 at halftime.
Travis finished with 14 points, while Ja'Miya Vann had 11. Travis and Vann each scored seven in the first quarter.
Kennedi Ard had 10 of her 14 points in the third quarter as Walker extended the advantage to 54-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
Lanie Miller had 11 points for the Lady Cats and Aneace Scott added 10.
