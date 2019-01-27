WATSON – It was the perfect scenario.
Senior Alicia Carlos reached a career milestone – scoring the 100th goal of her career with a hat trick – while helping to contribute to a team achievement when Live Oak wrapped up its undefeated District 4-II championship with a 10-2 victory over Plaquemine.
It came in the 18th minute: an eruption from the crowd; a wave of congratulations from teammates; and the announcement from the press box confirming what everyone donned in the Live Oak blue and gold knew: Carlos had netted her 100th career goal in the team’s runaway victory.
“I’ve been thinking about this the past couple of games,” Carlos said. “I just had to keep some swag with me on the field.”
Carlos scored career goal Nos. 99, 100 and 101 in Tuesday night’s win. The hat trick tied her atop the school’s all-time goals scored list with former standing Charity Simmons and her efforts helped Live Oak achieve something never accomplished before: the school’s first ever outright district championship.
Carlos started playing soccer at the age of six and her mother describes her as very passionate and excited about the game, something that’s been evident for a player to be to score 100 goals in a high school career.
“She’s been working really hard and diligently to try to achieve this,” Angela Carlos said.
Instead of tuning out the milestone, Alicia Carlos embraced it. She made it a point to reach 100 goals, especially in front of her home crowd.
Carlos knew how many goals she had in her career and as Live Oak soccer coach Kraig Zeller said, Tuesday night was the night to make history.
“This was the kind of game that I told Alicia before the game ‘get your hundred’,” Zeller said. “She was two away from it and I said this is your time, score the goals and get it done with.”
While Carlos may be the team’s leading scorer, with 23 goals on the year she’s not the team’s sole offensive threat.
That responsibility is shared with fellow senior Madison Harrouch (22 goals on the year) and goalie Kylie Stringer (nine shutouts).
The three have played together since middle school and were all coached by Zeller in junior high. And as the trio’s senior season inches its way to a close, the three talked about what their collective hope is for Live Oak in the playoffs and reflected on their time together.
“Our ultimate goal is to get past the second round,” Carlos said.
“I’ll miss everything,” Harrouch said. “The games, the friendships, especially us three being together. It’s definitely going to be hard our last game.”
Live Oak (16-4-1) went unbeaten in four district games and ranked top-10 in the state. It is unquestionably the most successful season in the program’s history to date and coach Zeller is optimistic about the team’s chances in the upcoming Division II playoffs.
Having seniors like Harrouch, Stringer and a prolific scorer in Carlos lends that kind of certainty.
“To see her grow up and to see her mature as a player, what a fantastic thing for her,” Zeller said. “A 100 goals on any team is an awesome feat for her and I’m proud of her.”
