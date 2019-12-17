WALKER - First-year coach Brenna Perez may be new to the Walker program, but she’s been around the game long enough to diagnose a weakness before it becomes a problem.
After the Lady Wildcats dropped their first two games of the season to Christ Episcopal and Pope John Paul II by combined score of 7-0, Perez went to work tinkering with the team’s base formation.
Walker hasn’t lost since, including Tuesday’s 8-0 shutout over Brusly on Dec. 17 to push its record to 8-2.
Perez thought her team was too flat passing the ball in their base 4-4-2 after being shut out in the first two matches. Against Country Day, Perez shifted to a modified 4-4-2 with a diamond formation in the middle, meaning one midfielder dropped back to play as defensive midfield player and one moved up to serve in a more attacking role.
“What was happening was that we couldn’t get the ball out of the midfield,” Perez said. “And if we did, we overshot it. It either went straight to the goalkeeper or out or whatever. We also worked on controlling that through ball to our top two players and really working on controlling that pass to their feet. Before we were kind of just kicking the ball around, we weren’t making intentional plays or passes.”
Perez has reached a point where she is comfortable with where her team is and is prepared to move forward into the meat of the season when the holiday break arrives.
“As a team, we have begun to really work well together,” Perez said. “That’s just been over the last few matches. Where we are right now, I think our passing game is extremely strong. I’d put it up against just about anybody that we play. If we go into the match with the confidence we’re displaying in training, our passing game is definitely our strong suit.”
The change paid off with a 2-0 victory followed by a pair of 2-1 wins over Zachary and Ponchatoula. Against Thibodaux, Walker put it all together and took home a 4-0 win.
The Lady Cats took that to another level by winning the David Thibodeaux Tournament in Lafayette the weekend of Dec. 20-21 – taking wins over Ascension Episcopal, Erath, David Thibodeaux and Cecilia in penalty kicks.
In Tuesday’s win over Brusly, Ana Grace Hardison, Abby Crotwell and Stephanie Clark each picked up two goals apiece, while Baylee Kimbel and Faith Walton scored one apiece.
“It’s the girls,” Perez said. “They took what I gave them, and they learned it and put it to use.”
Striker Sydney Nester is among the team’s top scorers, while fellow forward Jordyn Brooks along with Shelby Wallace and Walton have all contributed offensively along with Crotwell.
“They’ve been combining well up top,” Perez said. “They have all been instrumental. If they haven’t scored the goals themselves then they’ve had the assists that have led to the goals.”
Not only has the Walker lineup been revitalized by the formation change, the defense has been shored up as well. After giving up seven goals in their first two matches, the Lady Wildcats have only allowed five goals during their eight-match win streak.
Hardison filled in a defensive midfielder role well but missed time with a concussion before returning to the field of play. Not only has she been part of a smoother-flowing midfield, but Hardison plays a big role in the team’s communication and build up in play, serving as a bridge between the midfield and back line.
“Her ability to move the ball and see the field has been incredible in that position,” Perez said. “She defensively keeps our line high and is circulating the ball brilliantly to our other midfielders who are playing the ball through.”
In addition to Hardison, goalkeeper Madeline Watson has recorded 34 saves.
“She is a huge part of our success,” Perez said. “She is so smart and patient, she is solid in the position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.