Lane Lusk scored on a bases-loaded walk with one out in the top of the seventh inning, lifting Live Oak to a 4-3 win over Central in District 5-5A action Saturday at Central.
Central won the first game of the series 4-3 on Friday.
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 6:46 pm
Live Oak rallied to defeat Parkview Baptist, 6-4 on Thursday.
LIVE OAK 4, CENTRAL 3
Bradley Olivier led off the top of the seventh with walk, and Lusk singled. Olivier was caught stealing at third before Cooper Smith was hit by a pitch.
Kenneth Berard and Logan Coley drew consecutive walks to score the winning run before Central got two outs.
Central got a pair of one-out walks in the bottom of the seventh before the Eagles got two outs to end the game.
Coley and Hayden Everett had consecutive doubles in the first inning to put Live Oak up 3-0.
Central got a single run in the bottom of the first inning and tied the game at 3-3 on a balk and a run-scoring single in the second.
Jacob Galloway gave up four hits, three runs, six walks and struck out eight in 6.1 innings, while Mike Stephens struck out two in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Coley and Everett each had two RBIs as Live Oak got five hits.
CENTRAL 4, LIVE OAK 3
The Wildcats went up 4-2 on a solo home run in the top of the seventh, and Cooper Smith led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk.
With one out, Berard singled and moved to second on an error, while courtesy runner Jace Griffin moved to third. Everett grounded out to the pitcher, allowing Griffin to score, cutting the lead to 4-3.
Brock Davis walked, but the Wildcats got a strikeout to end the game.
Central led 3-0 before Berard singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth and Everett singled. After one-out walks to Sawyer Pruitt and Brayden Allen, Olivier drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, cutting the lead to 3-2.
Lusk went 2-for-4, Berard was 2-for-3, and Stephens went 2-for-2.
Braxton Demopulos gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and struck out four in 5.1 innings, while Nick Ma gave up two hits, a run and a walk in 1.2 innings of relief.
LIVE OAK 6, PARKVIEW BAPTIST 4
Coley doubled in a run and Berard tripled in another to snap a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the fourth.
Smith had a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning, and Everett drove in a run on a grounder for a 2-1 lead.
Parkview tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the second, and Live Oak went ahead 4-2 in the bottom of the second.
Coley went 3-for-3 with two runs and two runs and Berard was 2-for-4 with an RBI as Live Oak had eight hits.
Pruitt gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks and struck out seven in 3.1 innings, while Hunter Owens gave up two hits, two walks and struck out five in 3.2 innings.
