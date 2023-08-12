Effler's Family Karate

Members of Effler's Family Karate pose after finishing first in the National Karate Alliance’s National point standings for the second straight year.

When asked what he likes most about karate, Conner McCoy’s answer wasn’t complicated.

“It’s really fun and entertaining because I never know what’s coming next,” McCoy, a 9-year-old fifth-grader at French Settlement Elementary, said.

Nine-year-old Conner McCoy of French Settlement poses with his medals and trophy after winning three world championships at the United States Karate Alliance World Championships in Phoenix late last month.
Conner McCoy in action during competition.

(1) comment

cmc1710

Congratulations Conner! You did great! Part of a large hardworking team with some amazing senseis! Each member of this team did outstanding. Sensei Ray is the number 1 sensei for the 2nd year in a row. Also, he has been inducted into the USKA Hall of Fame. Sensi Jacob was inducted into the Chittim Jordan Korean Karate Roll of Honor and placed on the National Team. We had at least 27 competitors from Livingston Karate at the World Championship! All placing in events and/or becoming World Champions in their devisions!

Jacob Boutwell: Adult Black Belt 2nd Kata, 4th Weapons

MacKenzie Boutwell: 16-17 Advance 2nd Kumite

Kellen Authement: 6-7 Beginner 3rd Ippon, 4th kumite

Brayden Cryer: 14-15 Advance 4th Ippon, 4th Kumite, 3rd Team Weapons, 4th Team Kata

Aria Moore: 12-13 Advance 4th Ippon 4th Kumite, 2nd Weapons, 3rd Team Weapons

Dyson Moore: 8-9 Beginner 2nd Chanbara, 4th Kata, 1st Ippon, 2nd Kumite

Chassidy Moore: Adult Intermediate/Advance 2nd Team Weapons, 4th Team Kata, 2nd Kata, 4th weapons, 1st World Champion Kumite

Braxton Meyers: 6-7 Beginner 2nd Self Defense, 1st Ippon, 4th Kata, 2nd Kumite

Bentley Meyers: 8-9 Intermediate 3rd Self-Defense, 1st World Champion Kumite 4th Team Weapons

Darrell Meyers: Adult beginner 1st Ippon, 1st World Champion Kumite

Ashley Meyers: Adult Beginner 3rd Kumite, 1st Team Weapons, 4th Team Kata

Abigail Dykes: 10-11 Intermediate/Advace 1st World Champion Weapons, 2nd Ippon, 2nd Kumite

Memorye Dykes: 1st World Champion Kumite, 1st Team Weapons, 2nd Ippon, 4th Team Kata

James Lopez: 16-17 Advance 3rd Ippon, 3rd Team Weapons, 4th Team Kata, 3rd Weapons, 3rd Kata 2 Kumite

Giovani Lopez: 16-17 Intermediate 4th Ippon, 4th Kumite

Austin Worsham: 14-15 Advance 4th Kumite

Chris Sanchez: Adult Intermediate 2nd Team Weapons, 4th Team Kata, 4th Ippon 4th Weapons 3rd Kumite

Chance Sanchez: 16-17 Intermediate 3rd Kumite, 4th Team Weapons

Adilee Sanchez: 14-15 Intermediate 2nd Kumite, 3rd Ippon

Waylon Sanchez: Young Patriot 1st Self Defense 3rd Weapons 3rd Kumite, 3rd Ippon, 4th Chanbara, 4th Team Weapons

Andi Gautreaux: 1st Team Weapons, 2nd Kata, 3rd Team Kata

Casidee McDonald: 12-13 Intermediate 1st World Champion Kumite, 3rd Kata, 3rd Ippon, 3rd Weapons, 2nd Chambara

Roman McDonald: 1st World Champion Kumite, 3rd in Kata, 1st in Chanbara, 2nd Ippon

Jessica McDonald: 4th Kumite, 4th Ippon, 2nd team Weapons, 3rd Team Kata, 2nd Chambara

Gerard Keel: 16-17 Advance 4th Weapons, 2nd Team Sparring 2nd Trias Cup Kata

