WATSON – The Live Oak athletic program posted a solid showing at its first signing day ceremony.
Seven students-athletes signed to continue their careers at the next level – three in football, two in baseball, one in softball and one in fishing.
The football class features long snapper Carson Jones (Louisiana-Monroe), running back/defensive back T.J. Magee (Davidson) and defensive lineman Luke Ydarraga (Arkansas State).
Jones, a first-team All-Parish selection, said he found a home in Monroe.
“It’s a great place,” Jones said. “They’ve got some great coaches up there. I love what (ULM head) Coach (Terry) Bowden’s doing. Their special teams coordinator, Coach (Alonzo) Hampton, we really hit it off, and I think it’s going to be a great combination. When we went up there, Coach Bowden really talked about the whole athlete outside of football – building character and building our faith and all, and that really sold me on it.”
“It’s been a goal of mine (to play college football), but to actually be here, so much work’s led up to it that it means a lot,” he continued.
Jones said he was also sold on the facilities at ULM.
“They just built new athletic dorms,” he said. “Their training room is all brand new. They’ve got a player’s lounge now. They’re really making a commitment to the athletic side of things. They’ve done really well with the academics as well. It really sold me that they’ve made as much of a commitment as I have to football.”
As a bonus, Jones said he’ll get to compete for playing time.
“Coach Hampton was pretty honest with me,” Jones said. “They’ve got a guy up there right now, but they’re bringing me in to compete and to be the guy up there, so I’m really excited about the opportunity of maybe getting some early playing time. They open up in Austin at the University of Texas next year, so some great venues, and it’s going to be really exciting.”
Magee, a first-team All-Parish selection at running back, said he’s glad to have the recruiting process behind him.
“It feels like a weight lifted off your shoulders,” he said. “It’s been a long process, a long, hard decision. This is like the next step of your life, so I thought hard about it, and I feel like it’s the best decision for myself.”
Magee, who said he got connected with Davidson via Twitter, recently visited the campus in Davidson, North Carolina, saying it ‘felt like a second home’.
“Everybody there, they come around as a family,” he said. “I just felt like they accepted me as part of the family, and that’s what it made if feel like home.”
He said he knows he’ll have to work for playing time, but he’s fine with that.
“I believe in my work ethic, and I think I’ll be OK when I get there,” Magee said.
Ydarraga, a first-team All-Parish selection, will follow in the footsteps of his brother, Matthew, who played at Louisiana Tech.
“It feels great,” Luke said. “I’ve just been working really hard. Since I can remember, I’ve been trying to beat my brother out. He played college football at Louisiana Tech, and it’s always been my goal. I finally made it.”
Ydarraga said his path to Arkansas State came together after he was offered by former Nicholls State defensive line coach Marquase Lovings, who left Thibodaux to join Butch Jones’ staff in Jonesboro, Ark., where he’s listed as the team’s running backs coach.
“They like how I can play on the edge and be that edge dude for them,” Ydarraga said. “I’m planning on working as soon as I get there – work as hard as possible for however long it takes until I get that starting job.”
He visited the campus last weekend.
“It was great,” Luke Ydarraga said. “Their facilities are all brand new and super nice. I loved their facilities and their field.”
In baseball, Reid Broussard and Dawson Curtin both signed with Northwest Florida State University.
For Curtin, signing day was a whirlwind process after he was offered by Northwest Florida the Tuesday night before signing day.
“We got down there literally around noon (last Tuesday), pitched, and they offered me that night, a full ride, and I committed on the spot,” Curtin said. “I couldn’t pass that up, or that opportunity. The atmosphere, the coaches, players.”
“I really just went in there and filled the zone up in my bullpen and really trusted my mechanics and my stuff, and it worked out for me the way I thought it would,” Curtin continued. “I’m looking forward to going to Niceville and play baseball and have fun.”
Curtin said another plus is that he’ll have Broussard as a teammate in Florida.
“It makes me feel comfortable,” he said. “On top of the coaches already make me comfortable enough, and players. It was nice out there. I like Niceville.”
Meanwhile, Broussard will head to Florida after committing to Texas A&M as a sophomore. After de-committing to the Aggies, Broussard said Live Oak baseball coach Jesse Cassard got in touch with the Northwest Florida coaching staff.
Broussard went on a visit about a month later and got an offer. He said his plan is to start at Northwest Florida and move to a bigger school later.
“It was just a great campus,” Broussard said of Northwest Florida. “The coaches were really welcoming, and it’s just a place where I really felt like I could spend a year or two there, and they had a lot of connections with other colleges, so it’s just a great place to go.”
“The program is really good,” Broussard said. “They have extremely good success with everything they’ve done. The coaches are really top-notch.”
Broussard said he’s expecting to make an immediate impact once he arrives on the Niceville, Fla., campus.
“They’re looking for me to come play center (field) as soon as I get there,” he said. “That makes me feel welcomed, like I’ve got a job and a purpose.”
Gracie Bailey, Live Oak’s softball signee, will continue her career at LSU-Eunice.
“At first it was just play to have fun, and then I just kept loving the game, so I just kept playing, and I was like ‘maybe I want to keep going,’” said of playing in college.
Bailey said she connected with LSU-Eunice coaches through showcase tournaments, which later led to a visit to campus.
“It was really fun,” she said. “I really liked the campus.”
She said she found a comfort zone in Eunice because the program’s core values are similar to those of Live Oak’s.
“It was a lot like here,” she said. “It was ‘be successful in the community. Be successful in classroom. Be successful on the field’, and it was just like, let’s just keep going with the same thing that’s been working for the past four years.”
Bailey said she’ll likely play catcher and fill a utility role at LSU-Eunice, but she’s not concerned about where she plays and knows she’ll have to put in some work to get there.
“I’m just glad I got the opportunity to play,” she said. “That’s with everything. You work here, too. I’ve just got to work hard.”
Shelby, who signed with LSU-Shreveport, recalled fishing with his father at age four and credited Logan Latuso, Clint Rabalais, Wade LeBlanc and others as mentors.
“Honestly, at first, I was just doing it for fun and then started fishing competitions whenever I was probably nine or 10, and it just went from there,” Shelby said. “Really, five, six years back, they didn’t have this really, so I’m fortunate enough to have it. It’s awesome. It helps me out with everything. It relieves stress. I’m thankful I have it.”
He said the main factor in signing with LSU-Alexandria came from the relationship he built with coach Charles Thompson.
“He just kept texting me and making sure I was alright, seeing how I was doing,” Shelby said. “It just went from there, and we just kept talking.”
“It’s easier to make it where I want to be, and it gives me more confidence, honestly,” Shelby said. “I wouldn’t be nervous because he talks to us and introduces us and tells us stuff. He helps us with everything. If we need anything, he’s there for us.”
Shelby said he was also impressed with LSU-Shreveport’s campus.
“It’s a pretty campus,” Shelby said. “It’s small. I wanted a small school to go to.”
