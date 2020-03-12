French Settlement put together a seven-run seventh inning to key an 11-2 win over Northlake Christian in District 10-2A action in Covington on Thursday.
The Lady Lions, who led 4-2 going into the seventh, got five hits in the inning, including a run-scoring single from Claire Cullen, consecutive doubles from Emma Petite and Sarah Petite, a run-scoring single from Britney Melton and a run-scoring triple from Jaiden Braud, who scored the game's final run on a wild pitch.
Melton, who gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and struck out six in seven innings, retired Northlake in order in the bottom of the seventh.
FSHS put together a four-run fourth, taking advantage of three errors and three singles, before Northlake scratched for two runs in the sixth.
Cullen, Emma Petite and Braud each had two hits for FSHS, which had nine in the game.
