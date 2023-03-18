Live Oak’s Kayce Bennett established a single-season record for home runs, hitting two, while AK Phillips hurled a no-hitter in an 11-0 win over Acadiana on Friday.
Bennett’s home runs against the Lady Rams put her home run total at 14 on the season.
On Saturday, the Eagles had nine hits in a 5-2 win over John Curtis.
Jeanne Janise had a two-run double to highlight a four-run first to get the Eagles going, and Bennett had a solo home run in a two-run second, building a 6-0 lead.
Phillips had a three-run double and Bennett a two-run home run in the third for the final margin.
Chloe Magee went 4-for-4 with three runs, Phillips was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, Bennett was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs, and Raelee Clark was 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI as Live Oak had 13 hits.
Phillips, who threw 45 pitches, struck out two in five innings with no walks.
LIVE OAK 5, JOHN CURTIS 2
The Eagles rallied from a 1-0 deficit as Phillips doubled in run and Bennett singled in another in the bottom of the first.
Phillips singled in a run in the third for a 3-1 lead, and Bennett had a two-run double in the fourth for a 5-1 advantage.
Magee went 2-for-3 with two runs, Phillips was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, and Bennett was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Live Oak.
Kaylee Chandler gave up four hits, a run, a walk and struck out three in four innings. Phillips gave up a hit, a run, a walk and struck out one in three innings of relief.
