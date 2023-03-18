Live Oak Vandebilt Catholic Kayce Bennett

Teammates wait on Live Oak's Kayce Bennett after she hit a home run against Vandebilt Catholic last season.

 Photo courtesy of Jessica Van Der Mark

Live Oak’s Kayce Bennett established a single-season record for home runs, hitting two, while AK Phillips hurled a no-hitter in an 11-0 win over Acadiana on Friday.

Bennett’s home runs against the Lady Rams put her home run total at 14 on the season.

