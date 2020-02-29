Carley Roddy had a pair of home runs, knocking in six runs, and Carmella Tranchina had a pair of home runs, helping French Settlement to a 12-2 win over Kenner Discovery to wrap up the Albany Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Lions also dropped a 12-11 decision to Loranger in the tournament and were no-hit by Albany's Annalea Giamalva in a 15-1 loss to Albany.
FSHS 12, KENNER DISCOVERY 2
The Lady Lions scored five in the second and four in the sixth to end the game early.
Roddy went 3-for-4 with six RBIs and three runs with a grand slam in the sixth inning and a two-run home run in the fifth.
Tranchina went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs on a pair of home runs, while Claire Cullen and Sarah Petite each went 2-for-4 with a run.
Emma Petite gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and struck out six to get the win.
ALBANY 15, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 1
Albany snapped a 1-1 tie, scoring 14 runs over the next three innings, including a seven-run fourth inning.
Britney Melton took the loss. Sarah Petite's single in the first inning put FSHS up 1-0.
LORANGER 12, FSHS 11
The Lady Lions rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh but came up short.
Sarah Petite went 4-for-4 with five RBIs, Cullen was 4-for-5 with four runs and an RBI and Emma Petite went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI.
Melton took the loss for the Lady Lions.
