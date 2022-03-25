Kameron Kent threw a three-hitter, and Live Oak pounded out 14 hits, sparking a 16-1 win over Zachary in District 4-5A action Thursday at Live Oak.
The Eagles scored 10 in the first inning, getting nine hits to go with a walk and two errors.
Kayce Bennett had a run-scoring double and a two-run double in the inning, while Raelee Clark had a two-run double.
Zachary got its lone run on a solo home run to lead off the second inning.
Bennett had a three-run home run, Gracie Bailey an RBI single and Clark a two-run triple in a six-run third to end the game early.
Bennett was 3-for-3 with three runs and six RBIs, Clark went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run, while Chloe Magee, Shaun Leiva and Kent each had two hits.
Kent gave up one run, three walks and struck out one in three innings.
HANNAN 13, ALBANY 1
Hannan put together a seven-run first inning, building an 11-0 lead after three innings before Albany got its lone run after Erica O’Neal, Lily Arabie and Madison Clemente got three straight one-out singles, and O’Neal scored on an error.
Clemente went 2-for-2 to lead Albany, which had seven hits.
Brilee Ford gave up eight hits, 13 runs, one walk and struck out three in four innings.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 20, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 6
FSHS scored in every inning, including five in the first and five in the sixth, to spark the win.
The Lady Lions led 13-5 after four innings and got four singles in the five-run second.
STA, which committed eight errors, got within 8-5 on a two-run home run in the second, but Claire Cullen tripled in two runs, and another scored on Stella Allison’s fly ball for an 11-5 FSHS lead in the third.
Cullen was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and five runs, Emma Petite was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Brooke Karpinski went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, Allison had two runs and two RBIs, Kamryn Wheat had three RBIs, and Addison McMorris two RBIs.
Katie Harper gave up six hits, five runs and struck out five in four innings. Jillian Cullen gave up four hits and a run in two innings of relief.
MOUNT HERMON 24, MAUREPAS 9
Mount Hermon scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning, and the Lady Wolves committed 11 errors in the game.
Each team scored in every inning, with Mount Hermon leading 17-3 after two innings and 18-5 after three.
Jordyn Pickrell wen 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Sydney Burkes was 2-for-3 with two runs, and Saydie Sterling and Rylie Inzinna each scored two runs as Maurepas out-hit Mount Hermon 9-7.
Inzinna gave up a run and a walk without retiring a batter as the Maurepas starter. Sterling gave up seven hits, two runs, five walks and struck out one in 3.1 innings of relief.
