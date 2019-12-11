WALKER – Walker High’s Brennan Jones was among the team members during last year’s magical run to the Class 5A state softball tournament that shed happy tears over the reversal of fortunes the program had experienced.
That’s because Jones never forgot the depths from which the program had climbed from, a period three years before during her freshman season where a different kind of tears were shed.
“It was really special,” Jones said. “My freshman year it was rough being run-ruled almost every game. Coming that far is really special. When everyone cried you knew it meant something to everyone.”
Jones, a versatile contributor during her career that’s included playing both the outfield and infield, was able to maintain her composure during a personal milestone of sorts, recently signing to continue her softball career at Baton Rouge Community College.
She signed in the Walker’s Ellis Gym amid family, friends, teammates and her current coaching staff. It was a day more than 10 years in the making where Jones first began playing fast-pitch travel ball.
“I know that I’ve pushed myself a lot,” she said. “There’s no point in going through all of the struggles to quit when I love playing it. I’ve always wanted to play (college softball) and when I was 12 is when I knew that I wanted to play.”
Third-year Walker softball coach Hali Fletcher was on the Lady Cats staff as an assistant when Jones started as a freshman in left field before moving to shortstop as a sophomore and was the team’s Gold Glove winner.
“She’s a vacuum on defense,” Fletcher said. “Any ball you hit she’s going to track down.”
Fletcher commended Jones for fulfilling a role as a pinch-runner and reserve left fielder to its fullest last season, remainng a positive influence on a talented team starting six freshmen.
“She’s the true definition of a team player,” Fletcher said. “It didn’t matter where we asked her to play on the field, on the base path or at the plate. It didn’t matter what role you gave her. She was going to do it 100 percent. That’s a true statement of who she is and what she’s become over the last three years since I’ve coached her.”
That versatility is what helped draw Jones to BRCC coach Abby Bolton, who’s in her first season after being at Seward (Kan.) County College for nine years, the last one as head coach.
“She can track down balls in the outfield as well as being a good second baseman,” Bolton said. “She has a good bat and a strong arm. Those are the kinds of kids we like to have in our program and be successful. I really like having kids that are able to play multiple positions because they do bring a lot of versatility to your program.”
While Jones would prefer playing a middle infield spot, she’s prepared to fill whatever role Bolton has for her at BRCC.
The school and program checked all of the boxes for Jones, from the proximity to home, size of the campus to Bolton’s personality.
“It’s whatever it takes to help the team,” said Jones, who would like to become a pediatric nurse. “The fact that I can go to the next level helps to motivate me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.