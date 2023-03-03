The Walker tennis team split with Ascension Christian on Wednesday, with the Lady Cats scoring a 5-0 win, and ACHS getting a 3-1 win in boys action.
In girls singles, Walker’s Kyra Patrick picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win over Novalee Gross, while Morgan Duncan defeated Emerie Gehbauer, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Walker’s team of Sarah Wilkinson and Averi Wadenpfuhl defeated Michelle Bradley and Addison Le, 6-0, 6-0, while Aubree Olivier and Tamara Fonseca defeated Elizabeth Akin and Avery Falcon, 6-0, 6-0. Viviana Vasquez and Levie Boo of Walker defeated Melina Pires and Georgia Smith, 6-0, 6-0.
On the boys side, Walker got its win in doubles as Seth McReynolds and Wesley Frioux defeated Benjamin Burrell and Brady Hobbs, 6-0, 6-0. Ascension Catholic’s Tate Buquoi and Cole Duhe got a 6-1, 6-0 win over Mattias Fonseca and Brayden Timmons.
In singles, Brennan Pierce of ACHS for a 6-2, 6-0 win over Seth LeBlanc, while Joshua Miller defeated Walker’s David Chase, 6-2, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.