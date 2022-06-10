The Live Oak cross country and track and field teams will have different leadership this season.
Live Oak cross country coach Travis Johnson, a Live Oak alum, is headed to Central to become the head cross country and track and field coach.
“I went to school there,” Johnson said. “I grew up there. Everything that I know has been at the same place. It’s bittersweet. We had a lot of good times, a lot of fast kids come through. I’ve been doing it since 2013 at Live Oak either as a volunteer or on staff. It kind of just feels like it’s time for a move.”
Additionally, Stephen Prescott, who served as the Eagles’ head track coach, has joined the staff Denham Springs High.
Johnson started as an assistant coach for cross country, working with Bobbi Jo Guerin before being named the program’s head coach in 2018.
“I’ve been there a long time,” Johnson said. “I just felt like it was time to just try myself somewhere new.”
He said he informed the team of his decision Monday morning.
“That was a rough morning,” he said. “I wanted them to hear it from me and not a Facebook post or something silly.”
Johnson said the cross country program at Live Oak should be on solid ground with his departure as coach.
“They’ve got some really good kids there,” he said. “You’ve got a bunch of freshmen and sophomores, so now sophomores and juniors on the boys’ side. They’ve got a pretty good squad coming back. Obviously on the girls’ side, you have Brooke (Fontenot) and Sylvia (White), who are going to be there. There are some pretty big pieces in place for whoever takes that (job).”
“It’s been a whirlwind, but I’m excited,” Johnson continued. “Live Oak will be in good hands. They’ve got good kids who work hard. I told them at practice, ‘Hey guys, you’re the team. I’m not the team. I don’t do the races. I’m not the one who has to show up and put in all this hard work. That’s ya’ll, and ya’ll are going to do that regardless of who’s giving your workouts because that’s just who ya’ll are.’ I have no doubt that they’re going to have a great season coming up this year.”
Johnson said there’s a plan for the track and cross country programs at Central.
“It’s kind of one vision for both teams, which they haven’t had there in a while, so I think it will be good for the school and the athletics to have one person in charge of it,” Johnson said.
“I just felt like Central had some people in place over there who could help me learn, and I wouldn’t have to do any of it, per se, on my own,” Johnson continued. “I think it’s going to be good because they have some good people over there.”
