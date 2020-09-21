Gerald Lane Cotten, age 67, passed away on September 19, 2020. He was a native of Meadville, MS, and a resident of Livingston, LA. Gerald was a master builder for over 45 years and was the owner of Cotten Custom Homes. He was an avid LSU Tigers and Atlanta Braves fan. He loved his family immensely and watching Fox News. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Carol Cotten; children, Carl Kelly (Sharon), Amy Graham (Marty), Delana Morgan (Derek), Jay Yuratich (Tamra), Dana Fike (Richie); daughter-in-law, Lorene Yuratich; grandchildren, Ashlyn (Derek), Brelyn, Jacob, Garrett, Cody, Nicholas, Andrew, Wyatt, Madelyn, Justus, Gabbie, Cooper, and Judah; great-grandchild, Payzleigh; siblings, Peggy Johnson and Larry Cotten (Brenda); and his beloved canine companions, Tucker and Precious. He is preceded in death by his son, Raymond Yuratich, Jr.; parents, Russell and Myrtle Cotten; brother, Arnell Cotten (Betty Jo); infant brother, Joel Cotten; and brother-in-law, Jesse Johnson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 7738 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. with the funeral service in the chapel at 3 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to watch the service live streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page at service time. Interment to follow at Gateway Gardens Cemetery, Livingston, LA. It is requested that all in attendance abide by the current regulations as it pertains to wearing facial coverings and keeping social distance.
