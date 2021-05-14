Martha S. Barnett

Martha S. Barnett

Martha S. Barnett, a native of Paris, KY, and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on May 11, 2021. She enjoyed her family vacations to Tennessee, some other interests include online shopping, Big Foot, cooking, dancing, and singing. Family was extremely important to Martha, her children and grandchildren were her greatest accomplishment. A few of the family’s most fond memories are those trips to Tennessee and spending time with her friends there, and dirt track racing with her baby boy. She will be greatly missed by all. Martha is survived by her beloved husband, Keith Barnett; daughter, Amanda Barnett; daughters-in-law, Lori Joiner and Haleigh Barnett; sons, Billy Joiner, Micky Joiner, Devin Barnett; grandchildren, Andi Joiner, D.J. Joiner, Jayden Joiner, Madeline Joiner, Morgan Joiner, Brianna Joiner, Ella Joiner and Cordelia Dean Barnett; one great-grandchild, Aubrie; and mother-in-law, Lerline Barnett. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Ella Stivers; grandparents, Thomas and Ethel Stivers, Oscar and Bossie Thomas; uncle, Elmer B. Stivers; and father-in-law, Donald J. Barnett. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 30, 2021, at Christ Community Church, Denham Springs, starting at 2 p.m. with the service starting at 3 p.m.

